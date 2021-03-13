China responds to US criticism of changes to Hong Kong election law

Beijing A Chinese official reacted on Friday to US criticism of planned changes to Hong Kong’s election law, noting the chaos surrounding the recent US presidential election.

Semi-autonomous Hong Kong is a Chinese domestic issue that no foreign country has the right to interfere in, said Zhang Xiaoming, deputy director of the Hong Kong-Macau State Council Office.

“I do not know how, after the attacks on the US Capitol on January 6, the United States has such moral capital to run Hong Kong’s electoral institutions,” he said.

A statement from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned what he called China’s continuing attack on democratic institutions in Hong Kong. “It followed the approval by the Chinese legislature on Thursday with a rubber stamp of a plan to increase Beijing control over how the Hong Kong legislature is resolved.

The changes would give a largely pro-Beijing Electoral Committee the responsibility of appointing all members of the Hong Kong legislature and directly electing some lawmakers to ensure Hong Kong is administered by patriots “and to exclude anti-China forces from holding key roles in governance.

The 1,500-member Electoral Committee will elect the chief executive of the territories and a relatively undefined number of its 90-seat legislature. The review has raised concerns that the percentage of directly elected lawmakers will be reduced.

Pro-government groups, including the Friends of Hong Kong political organization, set up stalls across the city to collect signatures at a show of support for change. Nearly 200,000 residents have signed up so far, according to the website signforhk2021.com.

These actions deny Hong Kongers a voice in their governance by restricting political participation, reducing democratic representation and stifling political debate, Blinken said.

Zhang likened the changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system as a minimally invasive operation that would restore health to the city’s democratic system.

The distinguishing features of minimally invasive surgery are smaller wounds, deeper penetration and faster healing, he said, adding that Hong Kong residents will be able to live and work more peacefully as a result.

Zhang also said the electoral changes are not intended to exclude Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp from the governing structure as anti-China forces cannot equate with the opposition.

“The opposition, especially the pan-democrats, also have patriots and they can still stand for election and be elected by law in the future,” he said.

Zhang’s comments even come as 47 pro-democracy activists and former lawmakers were indicted in court last week for their involvement in an unofficial primary election that authorities say was part of a plot to paralyze the Hong Kong government.

Most prominent pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong are currently in prison or in self-exile. Out of 47, only five have received bail.

On Friday, 21 activists who were denied bail last week appeared in court for a review of the condition.

The court rejected 11 conditional claims, including those of former lawmakers Claudia Mo and dependent Leung Kwok. The remaining 10 defendants withdrew their claim. They will remain in custody.

For former lawmaker Emily Lau, a member of the Democratic Party of Hong Kong, Zhang’s words provide little assurance that any appearance of democracy can still be preserved.

I consider myself a patriot, Lau said. But our concern is that many people from my party and from the pro-democracy camp may be expelled.

She said that even after lawmakers are elected, there is still ongoing verification throughout their service, as they can still be removed from their seats if it is found they are not patriotic enough.

I do not know what their definition of patriotism is, and that is the disturbing thing, she said. Once this (electoral system) is in place, you will lose the trust of the people, and that is bad for any government.