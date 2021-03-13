BJP MLA tries to drink cleaners in Odisha Assembly over paddy procurement quarrels





A BJP lawmaker on Friday shook the legislature as he tried to drink hand sanitizers to protest the failure of state governments to procure the beach of thousands of farmers in his area in the western Bargarh district. BJP MLA from Deogarh, Subash Chandra Panigrahi who earlier in the morning had threatened to isolate himself on paddy procurement issues was about to swallow the contents of hand sanitary bottles when Parliamentary Minister Bikram Arukha, the legislator BJD senior Pramila Mallick and other lawmakers banned him. We must raise the issue of farmers in the Assembly. But such an action at Home is not acceptable, said BJD MLA Ananta Das. Panigrahi’s shocking appearance came as state food supply minister Ranendra Pratap Swain was reading a statement regarding the procurement status of the paddy in the state in the Kharif 2020-21 marketing season. Swain said so far 60.44 lakh tonnes of lawsuits have been procured by the government through several market yards, much higher than last year’s collection of 53.31 lakh tonnes. “This is an all-time record. We will continue to secure lawsuits until March 31 and ensure that no genuine farmer is left out,” the minister said. This season’s record procurement came in close proximity to the 15 lah farmer registering versus 12.35 loops last season. In the morning, members of the BJP and Congress had blocked the Assembly proceedings claiming the procurement procedure was wrong. Congress leader Narasingha Mishra claimed that the procurement of strata in the state was in a state of disarray. “The state government had previously assured the Assembly that the paddy would be procured by genuine farmers and criminal action would be taken against the mediators. Many lawsuits have not yet been cleared from the mandate and the floor statement of the ministers in the previous session was a farce. Why should the Assembly function if the decision taken here is not respected, Mishra asked. Opposition leader Pradipta Kumar Naik (BJP) said that even after the minister’s assurance, the paddy is not being insured by farmers. He claimed that the state government has funds to organize cricket matches at the panchayat level, but cannot secure lawsuits from farmers. Despite the record procurement of the square this kharif season, farmers across the state have used protests paralyzing traffic movements expressing their anger over the paddy procurement system. In recent years, paddy procurement has played a critical role in the state’s rural economy. This year around 10,800 crore were transferred to the accounts of farmers selling their petra in mandis. With immediate payments secured for their crops, farmers and farmer organizations in Odisha want the government to buy all of their crops. On Friday, farmer leader Mahendra Patel of Sundargarh district led a farmers’ protest in the Talasara area demanding that the government renovate the dilapidated signs that would allow farmers to sell their clothes. Similarly, farmers under the auspices of Navanirman Krushak Summit stopped traffic on State Highway 65 in the Badamba-Narasinghpur area of ​​Cuttack district demanding that the purchase of the lawsuit.

