The Irish have such a pleasure celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. Pure joy to celebrate were Irish

When the postman gave 24-year-old John Olumide Ogunjemilusi a letter two weeks ago, he did not know why the young man was greeting the mail delivery with so much joy. He congratulated her anyway.

next to the envelope was Johns’s long-awaited certificate of citizenship. Six years after he had applied for it, eventually in his hand was this letter proclaiming him one of the youngest citizens of the countries.

Without grandeur or ceremony thanks to the limitations of Covid-19, no large-scale ceremony has taken place in more than a year John and his mother Victoria had their quiet, small holiday.

John, a nurse in the orthopedic ward of Cork University Hospital, first came to Ireland as a 15-year-old in September 2012. After growing up in Iwaya, a suburb of Lagos in Nigeria, he followed his mother to Ireland where she was working as a nurse.

Three months after he left, his father passed away. His older siblings followed him later, but for most of his teenage years, only John and his mom were home.

He trusts Victoria who has worked hard to allow him to go to college and pursue his dreams here. But it was not always easy and John admits he found the setting rather difficult.

The track, where he excelled as a runner, helped him settle down. He competed at the all-Ireland level for Midleton AC and later played on the college football team when he went to UCC to study nursing.

While John considers Ireland his home now, he has experienced discrimination over the years.

I have had patients who have refused to receive mediation from me. In that situation, you are trapped that you are registered to help people and then someone does not want your help, he says.

I love my job. There are nurses from different countries and there is variety in the ward and everyone respects each other. But I have had my fair share of experiences of racism, but every time I have seen such people, Ive also seen Irish people who oppose them, he says.

SHUT

John Olumide Ogunjemilusi John Olumide Ogunjemilusi

He recalls one night in 2019 when he was racially abused before his friends got inside. And the deep and enduring friendships he made in college are what made Ireland his home. His feelings upon arriving the citizenship certificate caught him out of the spotlight and he was excited.

I think my mom was more excited than I she she told everyone. I told my friends and that meant a lot. I do not feel like a stranger. If I am walking down the street now, this is my home. For my children in the future, this is their home, he says.

St. Patrick’s Day will be a little different this year. I have both Nigerian and Irish flags.

“The colors of both countries are green. I am a citizen of both countries now and it is a great responsibility. Everything I do and say, I represent two countries.

For 38-year-old Saa Novak, originally from Slovenia, St. Patrick’s Day has a special place in her heart. Her first ever visit to Ireland was for St. Patrick’s Day in 2005 when she was 23 and visited the Irish man she would eventually marry.

I would say Ireland is not that different from Slovenia in terms of culture, but St. Patrick’s Day I remember being at the parade in Ennis was a big cultural shock. It was something completely new and it was very exciting, says Saa, who lives with her husband Eoin Conchir and children Liam (8) and Fionn (5) in Limerick.

She had met Eoin as a teenager when the two were in a summer camp in Slovenia. They remained in contact as friends for a long time before becoming a couple, got married in Slovenia in 2007 and moved to Ireland to settle.

After completing a master’s in politics and being home when her children were very young, Saa found herself withdrawn from local politics and joined Limerick City Council to replace Brian Ledden when he was elected to Exit the year of passed.

Within weeks of becoming a councilor, she also became an Irish citizen at a ceremony before blocking restrictions began. She describes it as one of the proudest moments of her life.

My husband is a Gaeilgeoir and my connection to Ireland is very strong. I felt I belonged to him. I thought citizenship was just a formality more than anything. We were not allowed to bring anyone to the ceremony and when they sang Amhrn na bhFiann, U grisa. I had not realized that it meant so much. I felt like I didn’t need to because I never felt different. It became important, says Saa.

On St. Patrick’s Day, we have a family tradition. I do not know where he was born, we have a big blush in the morning with all the decorations, and as a special meal, we open a bottle of Guinness between us instead of coffee.

The day has a special connection to me. My first two years living here, I was always the one who wore everything green. My husband would be a little embarrassed, she says.

Diana Valentine has lived in Ireland for half her life. The other half was spent in Romania. The 41-year-old moved here at the age of 21 when she followed her boyfriend, now her husband, to Dublin.

After studying English and French literature at Trinity College, she went on to do a master’s in English literature there, followed by an MA in International Relations at DCU. She made her final degree at the age of 37 when she completed a BSc in digital technology.

The mother of 10-year-old Mia, Diana now works part-time in PR, runs an online store and works as a translator for European institutions.

It was the 2018 marital equality referendum that made her feel like she wanted her voice to be heard and she applied for citizenship. I realized I had something to say and I would not have a word if I did not vote. I became more aware of this and felt I could matter in this country beyond living here, she says.

It was late in 2019 when Diana was granted citizenship. I’m not too excited. Having lived here for 20 years, I felt Irish. I had to travel to Kilkenny for the ceremony and it was like an occasion. I went myself because it was a working day. Even that solo trip was more significant. I took my time and looked back on my life here. I have enjoyed my life here, says Diana, who lives in Dublin with Mia and her husband Vlad, who became an Irish citizen 10 years ago.

We enjoy St. Patrick’s Day. We are celebrating something we have won. We didn’t grow up with it, and while the parade is not my cup of tea, we usually enjoy a trip to the pub and the whole atmosphere. It is very rare on the continent for people to be so patriotic on their national day. Sweets are sweet, says Diana.

Weve spent national days in other countries and it is all very overwhelming. The Irish have such a pleasure celebrating St. Patricks. Pure joy to celebrate were Irish, she adds.

At his home in Carrigaline, Co Cork, Indian-born engineer Ravi Kumar Shanmugam is patiently waiting for March 17, his first national day as an Irish citizen. He received his certificate announcing his citizenship on February 9, and because the Indian constitution prohibits Indian citizens from having dual citizenship, Ravi was forced to submit his Indian passport.

Because of the pandemic and working from home, my mind was not in the right place to celebrate. But I felt something good happened during this time of Covid, says the 37-year-old.

Growing up in Bangalore, Ravi first came to Ireland for work in 2012. I liked him right away. I have been to the US and UK, but I felt welcome here. I never have the feeling of being a stranger. I know there is a history of racism, every country has its own problems, but I have never faced such issues.

When he first moved here, his wife Amritha was working in the UK and Ravi traveled to see him over the weekends.

In 2014, Amritha joined him in Cork and loved him, making strong friends. As the couple moved back to India for a while, when the offer of an Accenture job in Cork came to Ravi, they decided to put their roots there as Amritha was three months pregnant.

Six months later, their son Vivaan was born, who is now five years old, an experience Ravi describes as one of the best in his life. We decided to stay this is where we need to be. Last June, we moved into a new home in Carrigaline and Vivaan goes to the local Eduko school together, says Ravi.

SHUT

Ravi and Amritha with their son Vivaan Ravi and Amritha with their son Vivaan

And although he always felt he belonged, he applied for citizenship because that’s part of my life right now. Amritha, who is expecting the couple’s second child in June, will also apply. Ravi describes becoming an Irish citizen as a proud moment in his life. It would have been better if we were not stuck. But I will celebrate with a smile.

Dr Uzair Khan left his home in the north-west region of Pakistan to come to Ireland in 2013. After graduating from Ayub Medical College, Abbottabad, in 2009, he completed an internship and training in Pakistan before taking up a post. at Kerry General Hospital.

Since then, he has worked at a number of Irish hospitals and is currently working as a Neonatology Registrar at Cork University Maternity Hospital. He and his wife Malghalara, son Behoz Athar (8) and daughters Ayehsa (6) and Anabia (4), have now made their home in Douglas in Cork.

While he always had the idea that he would spend between eight and 10 years in Ireland and then return to Pakistan, he fell in love with life here. And when a tempting career opportunity arose in Scotland, he let it go because of the life he and Malghalara have created here.

I believe Ireland and Pakistan share many things in their cultures and values. One of them is the family system, modesty, hospitality, patriotism, creativity and, of course, the green color in our flags. Religion and religious ceremonies are as important in Irish culture as they are in Pakistan, Uzair says.

While he always enjoyed St. Patrick’s Day, Uzair says that now if an Irish citizen was granted citizenship at a ceremony shortly before closing last year the importance to him has multiplied. While on call at the hospital last year, Uzair cut an Irish flag on his shirt in honor of the important days in his life. His colleagues at the hospital were pleased with him, he says.

This year, Uzair is out of work and plans to celebrate the national holiday at home with his family. They will cook a mix of Irish and Pakistani food, a symbol of the union of the two cultures. And he says everyone will wear green with pride. And next to his heart will be the flag he fixed on his shirt last year.

SHUT

Dr. Uzair Khan and his wife Malghalara Dr. Uzair Khan and his wife Malghalara

Weekend Magazine