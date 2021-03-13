1 year of COVID-19: How Global Saskatchewan news coverage has changed

Days turned into months, months have now turned into a year of coronavirus in Saskatchewan. Like so many people, our news team members have had to adapt the way they do their jobs to keep you informed.

Here, in the words of our reporters, is some insight into how evolutions and pandemic stories unfolded.

Kyle Benning Video Journalist

The pandemic has finally changed my job as a video journalist to one as a mobile journalist. In the news, you have to be adaptable and at your fingertips, in case a broken story appears. Work from home has forced us to change the way we tell our stories and bring them to our audience.

Instead of starting the day at the office and spending time writing and editing in the newsroom, everything has shifted to work at home or even from places where news events are taking place. Instead of having two screens in an editing booth to work on a story, I’m on the road with a laptop editing a story from the car.

Instead of speaking into a microphone in a sound booth, I am using the microphone from my camera and telling the story from the stage.

As the process had to adapt, our stories remain as influential as they were before March 12, 2020.











1:05 A chronology of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan





Roberta Bell Reporter Direct

In the beginning, our pandemic coverage was about getting people the basic details they needed as quickly and clearly as possible. We were gathering information until our newscasts went live and we found ourselves living much more often to make sure we were up to date on where the virus was, how fast it was spreading, and ever-changing public health orders.

We knew it was an unsafe time for people because we felt it too. But as it became clear that this was not disappearing, reporting became more about painting the big picture and juxtaposing all the elements that were unfolding, but without the same direct access to the people and places that used our stories.

Dave Parsons Revole / Editor

Prior to the pandemic, the ENG photographer and a reporter would travel in the same vehicle, being able to stand within six feet of each other and collect elements of a story with the most creativity.

As the evolution of the pandemic, more and more how we do our jobs was not as it once was. We started traveling to the same place with stories in different vehicles, keeping our distances while being masked and using a microphone stand to distance ourselves from the topic of the interview.

Moreover, there have been many more online interviews that change the level of creativity available to an ENG photo while it is in the field.

Dave Giles Online Manufacturer

Over the past year, we have published more than 1,700 stories covering the pandemic, but the way we cover the news changed and evolved during that time. This included changing the way stories were covered and turning to new technologies as many of us moved from work to home which also meant changing workflows.

This did not stop us from receiving news in a timely manner. We needed to make sure, first of all, that people had the information they needed so that they could keep themselves, their families and their community safe.

The latest daily updates from the province were critical to our story, but we also had to find ways to go beyond the headlines. We also realized that not every story could be covered.

Through daily meetings, we were able to balance the need for critical information while telling personal stories of people going beyond and beyond to help their neighbors, friends, and the communities where they live.











2:19 Coronavirus: Support for the well-being of first-line health care workers





Kellah Lavoie News Manager

As the pandemic continued, the way we decided to cover and present the news changed. We started with a focus on the numbers of how many new cases we saw each day, but that changed in the way our viewers were affected and where those impacts were seen.

The goal has always been to tell stories that impact our audience and what interests them.

I think that is why we have seen such an evolution in our storytelling. While the pandemic was also suffering concerns, which is why we have moved from focusing on counting cases, to deaths and now vaccines and variants.











1:38 One year of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan





One year of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan



