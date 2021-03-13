International
1 year of COVID-19: How Global Saskatchewan news coverage has changed
Days turned into months, months have now turned into a year of coronavirus in Saskatchewan. Like so many people, our news team members have had to adapt the way they do their jobs to keep you informed.
Here, in the words of our reporters, is some insight into how evolutions and pandemic stories unfolded.
Read more:
Reflections on last year of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan
Kyle Benning Video Journalist
The pandemic has finally changed my job as a video journalist to one as a mobile journalist. In the news, you have to be adaptable and at your fingertips, in case a broken story appears. Work from home has forced us to change the way we tell our stories and bring them to our audience.
Instead of starting the day at the office and spending time writing and editing in the newsroom, everything has shifted to work at home or even from places where news events are taking place. Instead of having two screens in an editing booth to work on a story, I’m on the road with a laptop editing a story from the car.
Instead of speaking into a microphone in a sound booth, I am using the microphone from my camera and telling the story from the stage.
As the process had to adapt, our stories remain as influential as they were before March 12, 2020.
A chronology of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan
Roberta Bell Reporter Direct
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
In the beginning, our pandemic coverage was about getting people the basic details they needed as quickly and clearly as possible. We were gathering information until our newscasts went live and we found ourselves living much more often to make sure we were up to date on where the virus was, how fast it was spreading, and ever-changing public health orders.
We knew it was an unsafe time for people because we felt it too. But as it became clear that this was not disappearing, reporting became more about painting the big picture and juxtaposing all the elements that were unfolding, but without the same direct access to the people and places that used our stories.
Trends
Health Canada says the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe as countries discontinue use
The CRA will block 800K taxpayers from online accounts on Saturday
Read more:
Health officials warn Regina is a hotspot for coronavirus contagious variants
Dave Parsons Revole / Editor
Prior to the pandemic, the ENG photographer and a reporter would travel in the same vehicle, being able to stand within six feet of each other and collect elements of a story with the most creativity.
As the evolution of the pandemic, more and more how we do our jobs was not as it once was. We started traveling to the same place with stories in different vehicles, keeping our distances while being masked and using a microphone stand to distance ourselves from the topic of the interview.
Moreover, there have been many more online interviews that change the level of creativity available to an ENG photo while it is in the field.
Read more:
Saskatchewan launches new online COVID-19 vaccine booking system
Dave Giles Online Manufacturer
Over the past year, we have published more than 1,700 stories covering the pandemic, but the way we cover the news changed and evolved during that time. This included changing the way stories were covered and turning to new technologies as many of us moved from work to home which also meant changing workflows.
This did not stop us from receiving news in a timely manner. We needed to make sure, first of all, that people had the information they needed so that they could keep themselves, their families and their community safe.
Read more:
Class action lawsuit filed against Extendicare in Saskatchewan death COVID-19
The latest daily updates from the province were critical to our story, but we also had to find ways to go beyond the headlines. We also realized that not every story could be covered.
Through daily meetings, we were able to balance the need for critical information while telling personal stories of people going beyond and beyond to help their neighbors, friends, and the communities where they live.
Coronavirus: Support for the well-being of first-line health care workers
Kellah Lavoie News Manager
As the pandemic continued, the way we decided to cover and present the news changed. We started with a focus on the numbers of how many new cases we saw each day, but that changed in the way our viewers were affected and where those impacts were seen.
The goal has always been to tell stories that impact our audience and what interests them.
I think that is why we have seen such an evolution in our storytelling. While the pandemic was also suffering concerns, which is why we have moved from focusing on counting cases, to deaths and now vaccines and variants.
One year of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan
See link »
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]