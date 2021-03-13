Cuomo faces blame investigation. Poll: Most Americans want restrictions on unvaccinated people. Hong Kongers protest EU-China deal. Nations interrupt AstraZeneca strikes for fear of clotting.

NATIONAL NEWS

Cuomo faces blame investigation

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has had a severe fall from the ashes after raising his national profile tremendously during the peak of his state’s COVID crisis last year. In recent weeks, at least 6 women who have worked for Cuomo have come forward to accuse him of sexual harassment and even assault.

In addition to allegations of sexual misconduct, questions have arisen about the governor’s efforts to bury death reports outside the nursing home out of control. Yesterday, New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie authorized the Judiciary Committee to open an investigation into allegations of misconduct against Cuomo that could lead to acquittal. It seems at the moment that the investigation will focus on sexual misconduct rather than on nursing home deaths.

Cuomo has remained defiant despite many prominent state Democrat politicians, including NYC chairman Bill DiBlasio, calling on him to resign. A majority of the State Assembly has also called for him to step down.

Poll: Americans support banning unvaccinated people from offices, travel

A Reuters poll shows that a growing number of Americans are willing to receive COVID vaccines. The survey was small (just over 1000 participants) but the sampling is geographically representative. According to the results, 54% of respondents were very interested in getting vaccinated. This is a significant increase compared to a similar study conducted in January when only 41% expressed similar interest. Still, 27% said they were not at all interested in getting vaccinated, a number that has remained relatively unchanged since May last year.

The results also show a change in social attitudes as the US slowly emerges from the pandemic. A majority of participants said they were in favor of restricting ways of mixing unvaccinated people in public. 72% thought it was important to know if people around me had been vaccinated. 62% said unvaccinated people should not be allowed to travel on airplanes. 55% were in favor of restricting the entry of unvaccinated people to public gyms, cinemas and concerts.

The survey may also have implications for eventual returns to jobs. 60% of respondents said they wanted their employers to ask: everyone to get a coronavirus vaccine before returning to the office while 56% thought unvaccinated workers should stay home.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

Hong Kong activists demand halt to EU-China deal

Democracy activists in Hong Kong are calling on the EU to delay signing a massive trade deal with China. Activists fear ratification of the agreement will destroy any political will in the EU to challenge China’s authoritarian control over Hong Kong. Recently, Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing government proposed forcing island lawmakers to sign a pledge of allegiance to Beijing. The Chinese mainland parliament has also just approved one trap and reforms that will permanently overthrow the semi-autonomous rule of Hong Kong. Activists hope the EU and other international powers can use their influence to pull off these reforms as well as a controversial security law.

Many fear that China’s global economic and military power will silence international criticism of other humanitarian abuses. In particular, a legal report found that China is violating every article in the genocide convention in its treatment of its Uighur minority.

Currently, the US seems to be the only major world power it wants condemn China’s abuses against Uighurs and Tibetans. President Biden is currently planning a virtual summit with Japan, Australia and India, China ‘s most powerful neighbors, to strengthen economic cooperation to rival China’ s growing influence.

Denmark, Thailand Discontinue AstraZeneca Vaccines for Fear of Clotting

Denmark has temporarily banned Oxford-AstraZeneca stroke vaccinations after some recipients formed blood clots. One of these patients is said to have died. The national health service stressed that the break was temporary to give researchers time to investigate these cases. The agency noted that no strong link had been established between vaccinations and clots and there was good evidence that the vaccine is both safe and effective. The situation will be re-evaluated within two weeks.

Six other European countries have banned the use of a series of AstraZeneca doses for similar concerns. Fear has also stopped the onset of Of Thailand the spread of vaccines.

