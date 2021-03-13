International
NY Cuomo Faces Blame Investigation – National & International News- FRI 12Mar2021 –
Cuomo faces blame investigation. Poll: Most Americans want restrictions on unvaccinated people. Hong Kongers protest EU-China deal. Nations interrupt AstraZeneca strikes for fear of clotting.
NATIONAL NEWS
Cuomo faces blame investigation
New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has had a severe fall from the ashes after raising his national profile tremendously during the peak of his state’s COVID crisis last year. In recent weeks, at least 6 women who have worked for Cuomo have come forward to accuse him of sexual harassment and even assault.
In addition to allegations of sexual misconduct, questions have arisen about the governor’s efforts to bury death reports outside the nursing home out of control. Yesterday, New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie authorized the Judiciary Committee to open an investigation into allegations of misconduct against Cuomo that could lead to acquittal. It seems at the moment that the investigation will focus on sexual misconduct rather than on nursing home deaths.
Cuomo has remained defiant despite many prominent state Democrat politicians, including NYC chairman Bill DiBlasio, calling on him to resign. A majority of the State Assembly has also called for him to step down.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
Poll: Americans support banning unvaccinated people from offices, travel
A Reuters poll shows that a growing number of Americans are willing to receive COVID vaccines. The survey was small (just over 1000 participants) but the sampling is geographically representative. According to the results, 54% of respondents were very interested in getting vaccinated. This is a significant increase compared to a similar study conducted in January when only 41% expressed similar interest. Still, 27% said they were not at all interested in getting vaccinated, a number that has remained relatively unchanged since May last year.
The results also show a change in social attitudes as the US slowly emerges from the pandemic. A majority of participants said they were in favor of restricting ways of mixing unvaccinated people in public. 72% thought it was important to know if people around me had been vaccinated. 62% said unvaccinated people should not be allowed to travel on airplanes. 55% were in favor of restricting the entry of unvaccinated people to public gyms, cinemas and concerts.
The survey may also have implications for eventual returns to jobs. 60% of respondents said they wanted their employers to ask: everyone to get a coronavirus vaccine before returning to the office while 56% thought unvaccinated workers should stay home.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
INTERNATIONAL NEWS
Hong Kong activists demand halt to EU-China deal
Democracy activists in Hong Kong are calling on the EU to delay signing a massive trade deal with China. Activists fear ratification of the agreement will destroy any political will in the EU to challenge China’s authoritarian control over Hong Kong. Recently, Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing government proposed forcing island lawmakers to sign a pledge of allegiance to Beijing. The Chinese mainland parliament has also just approved one trap and reforms that will permanently overthrow the semi-autonomous rule of Hong Kong. Activists hope the EU and other international powers can use their influence to pull off these reforms as well as a controversial security law.
Many fear that China’s global economic and military power will silence international criticism of other humanitarian abuses. In particular, a legal report found that China is violating every article in the genocide convention in its treatment of its Uighur minority.
Currently, the US seems to be the only major world power it wants condemn China’s abuses against Uighurs and Tibetans. President Biden is currently planning a virtual summit with Japan, Australia and India, China ‘s most powerful neighbors, to strengthen economic cooperation to rival China’ s growing influence.
Denmark, Thailand Discontinue AstraZeneca Vaccines for Fear of Clotting
Denmark has temporarily banned Oxford-AstraZeneca stroke vaccinations after some recipients formed blood clots. One of these patients is said to have died. The national health service stressed that the break was temporary to give researchers time to investigate these cases. The agency noted that no strong link had been established between vaccinations and clots and there was good evidence that the vaccine is both safe and effective. The situation will be re-evaluated within two weeks.
Six other European countries have banned the use of a series of AstraZeneca doses for similar concerns. Fear has also stopped the onset of Of Thailand the spread of vaccines.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
Tags: Andrew Cuomo, anti-vaxxers, AstraZeneca, China, Covid vaccine, EU, Hong Kong, international news, national news, New Albany MS, northeast Mississippi news, Uighurs, US news, world news
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]