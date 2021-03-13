Italy to be blocked again as coronavirus cases escalate





Italy will be stuck for Easter as the country struggles to contain COVID-19 cases. Starting Monday, Italians in the most populous regions will be required to stay home in addition to work, health or other essential reasons. The whole country will be closed on Easter weekend for the second year in a row from 3-5 April. Cases have risen across the country over 25,000 a day over the past six weeks, as the vaccination campaign in Italy is hit by delays. Officials warn that they are rapidly losing ground in the fight against new, highly contagious variants. Only 3 percent of the country is vaccinated, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Italy is administering about 170,000 doses a day – our goal is to triple it, said Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Only with widespread vaccinations will we be able to do without restrictions like the ones we had to adopt. More than 100,000 Italians have died from complications of the coronavirus, the second highest number in Europe after the UK. Unlike last year, when Italy became the first western county to implement a nationwide blockade, officials will allow limited visits to friends and relatives during the Easter holiday. Pope Francis The Easter Vigil is likely to be held earlier so worshipers can observe a curfew at 10 p.m. Italians in non-core jobs were also ordered to stay inside for most of the Christmas and New Year holidays. I hope this will be the last sacrifice required of our citizens, said Lombardy President Attilio Fontana. Italian health officials on Friday approved the Johnson & Johnsons single-dose vaccine. Doses will be delivered within a month, which leaders said will help efforts to fight hypertension.

