CM urges Mod to deliver Bharat Ratna to Pingali- The New Indian Express





from Express News Service VIJAYAWADA: YS Prime Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to award Bharat Ratna (posthumously) Pingali Venkaiah, the architect of the national flag. On a day when the Prime Minister started the ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of India ‘s Independence, Jagan wrote a letter to Modi asking for Bharat Ratna in Pingali Venkaiah. Earlier in the day, CM greeted Venkaiah Ghantasala’s daughter Seetha Mahalakshmi on the occasion and gave her financial assistance of Rs 75 loop on behalf of the government. Jagan, after starting the festivities by garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and Pingali Venkaiah, visited the residence of Venkaiah’s daughter, Ghantasala Seetha Mahalakshmi in Macherla in Guntur district. CM greeted Seetha Mahalakshmi with a scarf and a bouquet and interacted with her and other family members. Hitting an emotional chord with him and recalling the struggle for freedom and the contribution of various freedom fighters, Jagan said it is a matter of great pride for the state that the national flag was designed by Pingali Venkaiah. Family members expressed tremendous happiness and gratitude to Jagan who took the time and recognized Pingali Venkaiah’s efforts. “It was like my nephew coming to my house to see me,” Seetha Mahalakshmi told the media. In his letter, Jagan said the decision to celebrate 75 years of Independence under Modi leadership would go a long way in marking the monumental program in the history of India. “During the first meeting of the National Committee held on March 8, the instructions and knowledge given by you regarding the five pillars of the celebrations are fascinating and thought-provoking. It is worth mentioning that ‘Har Ghar Jhanda’ has been chosen as one of the main themes for the celebrations for Independence Day 2021 where every citizen will be called to raise the National Flag in their home on August 15, 2021 and become part of the celebrations, “Jagan said. CM said Pingali Venkaiah, born on August 2, 1876 in the village of Bhatlapenumarru near Machilipatnam, also referred to as Jhanda Venkaiah, decided to undertake a study of different flags around the world seeing the effect of a common national flag in mind and the psyche of the people. “This study continued to sharpen his acumen in designing the national flag of India. In 1916, he published a pamphlet “A National Flag for India” describing flags of different countries and also gave his ideas towards the Indian national flag, “Jagan said. On March 31, 1921, in Vijayawada, Venkaiah donated his models. Mahatma Gandhi, who praised Venkaiah’s efforts in his Young India magazine. Jagan said that although the Constituent Assembly approved the flag as the National Flag of Free India on July 22, 1947, Venkaiah’s life and deeds remain largely unknown. “For several decades, the tireless efforts of Venkaiah, who gave the country the first models and specimens of the national flag, went unknown. I ask you to give Bharat Ratna (posthumously) Venkaiah who will not only “He bequeaths peace to his departed soul, but will also fulfill the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh,” Jagan said in the letter. The Prime Minister also mentioned that earlier, the Government of India awarded Bharat Ratna after death to prominent personalities like Bhupendra Kumar Hazarika, Nanaji Deshmukh, Aruna Asaf Ali, Jayaprakash Narayan and some others. Help $ 75 for Pingali’s daughter

CM greeted Venkaiah Ghantasala’s daughter Seetha Mahalakshmi on the occasion and gave her a financial aid of Rs 75 loop on behalf of the government. CM’s visit overloads Pingali’s relatives

Family members expressed tremendous happiness and gratitude to Jagan who took the time and recognized Pingali Venkaiah’s efforts. “It was like my nephew coming to my house to see me,” said Seetha Mahalakshmi

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos