11 districts of Telangana on high alert as Covid becomes stronger- New Indian Express





from Express News Service HYDERABAD: Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Friday ordered all 33 County Health and Medical Officers (DMHOs) to step up testing, in addition to activating the tracking and tracing mechanism, to detect Covid-19 cases. This sudden emergency comes after a massive crackdown on cases in neighboring Maharashtra and Karnataka. The alarm is mainly for 11 Telangana districts, eight of which share their borders with Maharashtra and three which are densely populated. Rainender, who held a teleconference with DMHOs, urged them to increase the number of tests to 50,000 per day. Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally and Jagitial districts, which share their borders with Maharashtra, are on high alert. He also told officials to keep track of all those entering the state from Karnataka. “The department should urge people to be vigilant about those coming from other states for work, travel or weddings,” he said. In addition to these eight districts, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad and Sangareddy, which surround the state capital, have been told to remain vigilant and avoid the spread of Covid-19 in densely populated areas. “The virus has come as a pandemic and is unlikely to disappear quickly. Best is better if medical officials and people do not rest. People need to cooperate with the government and wear a mask, maintain physical distance and wash their hands often. It is better that they do not go on unnecessary trips, “Rainender said. He also held a meeting with hospital supervisors and made an assessment of medical arrangements. The minister ordered them to add beds. Meanwhile, after nearly two months of reporting cases under 40, the GHMC boundaries saw 44 cases on Thursday. The last time Hyderabad saw a high load of cases was on January 20 with 55 cases. With 44 new infections of 181 cases reported in the state, GHMC is contributing 24 percent to the TS load. Experts said even if serial surveillance shows that 50 percent of people are infected, the other half still do not have antibodies. Officers on guard Health Minister Eatala Rajender ordered all 33 DMHOs to increase testing, activate tracking and tracing mechanism

Telangana reported 181 cases Thursday and one death, bringing the number to 1,650

Although the cases are increasing, they seem to be less severe as there is no significant increase in hospitalization

In the last five days, the overall occupancy of hospital beds by Covid-19 patients was more or less the same

