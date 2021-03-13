New Zealand marks 2 years since the mosque killings in Christchurch





Kiran Munir, whose husband Haroon Mahmood was killed in the attacks, told the crowd that she had lost the love of her life and soul mate. She said her husband was a loving father of their two children. Hed had just finished a doctorate and was looking forward to his graduation ceremony when she last saw his smiling face. Little did I know that the next time I saw the body and the soul would not be together, she said. Little did I know that the darkest day in New Zealand history had dawned. That day my heart was broken into a thousand pieces, just like the hearts of 50 other families. Temel Atacocugu, who survived being shot nine times during the attack on the Al Noor mosque, said the massacre was caused by racism and ignorance. They were attacks on all of humanity, he said. He said the survivors would never be able to quench the pain in their hearts and would never be the same. However, the future is in our hands, he said. We will continue and be positive together. In the March 15, 2019 attacks, Australian Brenton Tarrant killed 44 people at the Al Noor Mosque during Friday prayers before heading to the Linwood Mosque, where he killed seven others. Last year Tarrant, 30, pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Following the attacks, New Zealand quickly passed new laws banning the most deadly types of semi-automatic weapons. During the service, the names of each of the 51 people killed were read out. Attempts at first responders, including police and doctors, were also acknowledged. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told the crowd that when preparing her speech, she had lost what she meant because the words would never change what happened. But while words may not work wonders, they do have the power to heal, she said. The Muslim community had experienced hatred and racism even before the attacks, she said, and the words should be used for change. There will be an indisputable legacy from March 15, Ardern said. Most will be heartbroken. But it is never too early or too late for heritage to be a more inclusive nation. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos