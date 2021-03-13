Vietnam faces low-impact risks Covid-19: report





This is a conclusion reached by the 2021 Annual Travel Risk Map issued by International SOS, a UK-based travel safety services company The interactive map lists the level of security of countries through three main criteria: medical services, security and internal impacts of Covid-19 operation. The degree of impact of internal operations Covid-19 represents the impact of the pandemic on operations within a given country, analyzing factors such as the health and environment of the security threat, the recent activity of the Covid-19 case as well as the case trends of new, local travel restrictions, mitigation measures imposed and the effectiveness of mitigation measures since 13 March. At a low level, Covid-related precautions and restrictions cause some inconvenience to business operations, but most businesses are still operating, the company notes in its report. Vietnam has had to deal with a new wave of Covid-19 since January 28 after a 55-day string without community broadcasts, but it has tried to avoid the detrimental socio-economic impact of a nationwide blockade. Instead, local social distancing measures are being implemented in areas hit hard by the pandemic, the report adds. Thanks to better Covid-19 explosion control, local travel restrictions and blockages in many areas have been removed. In Southeast Asia, Cambodia, Thailand, Singapore and Laos have recorded low pandemic impacts on domestic operations while Indonesia and the Philippines have been affected at a ‘medium level’. Vietnam’s travel safety risk is classified as “low” with hardly any violent crime as well as riots. In Southeast Asia, Laos, Cambodia, Indonesia and the Philippines are not “completely safe” with a “high” risk of travel safety while Singapore and Brunei are the safest places to travel, the report says. In terms of medical care, Vietnam is ranked as “variable risk”, meaning that large cities may have better access to quality medical care, while remote or rural areas may have limited availability. of health equipment and special care. Exposure to food, infectious diseases that come from water or can be life threatening can also change. The company measures the medical risks of countries based on a range of health and mitigating factors, including infectious disease, charged environmental factors, medical evacuation data, road trauma data, standard emergency medical services, outpatient and inpatient care, access to quality pharmaceutical supplies, and cultural, linguistic or administrative barriers. Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia have “high-level medical risks,” the report said.







