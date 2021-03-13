Covid in France scores 4 million best with 25,229 cases, total deaths exceed 90,000





France on Friday reported 25,229 new cases of coronavirus in a 24-hour period, bringing the total to 4,015,560, and the cumulative number of related deaths exceeded 90,000, according to data released by health authorities. Since the outbreak of the epidemic, a total of 90,146 Covid-19 patients in France had died, representing a single daily increase of 228, official data showed, the Xinhua news agency reported. The number of Covid-19 hospitalized patients dropped from 109 to 24,749. But the number of those in need of life support rose from 41 to 4,033, the highest level since the end of November 2020. The highly contagious variant of the Covid-19 virus first discovered in Britain now accounts for more than 67 percent of all new infections in France, while new strains found in Brazil and South Africa make up up to 6 percent. total positive cases in France, said on Thursday the Minister of Health Olivier Veran. In Paris’s largest region, home to 12 million people and France’s main economic center, coronavirus indicators were “particularly troubling” with a Covid-19 patient admitted to the intensive care unit every 12 minutes, Veran said. When visiting a hospital in Paris on Friday evening, Prime Minister Jean Castex said: “The reality of the hospital situation in Ile-de-France (the largest region of Paris) is extremely tense, difficult.” “We are monitoring this situation day by day to be ready at any time to take the measures it requires,” he added. The Paris police prefecture announced on Friday that more than 4,000 police officers and gendarmes would be deployed in the capital over the weekend to ensure compliance with night masks and curfews and evacuate crowded places where obstruction gestures are not enforced. Since the end of December last year, France has administered the first 4,569,849 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with priority given to the elderly, the vulnerable and health workers on the front line. Following Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca, France’s health regulator on Friday approved the single-dose COVID-19 Johnson & Johnson vaccine for home use for all adults, including people 65 and older with or without comorbidities. , in a move to accelerate the spread of vaccines. –IANST int / pgh (Only the title and photo of this report may have been revised by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a shared source.)

