



NEW DELHI: Meso-soprano voice of Justice Indu Malhotra, the first female lawyer to be directly appointed as a High Court Judge, was overwhelmed with emotions as she tried to fight back tears on Friday on the eve of her retirement after being blindfolded unrequited love, affection and respect from the bar run by the attorney general and jewelery led by CJI.

Her voice, best described as the counterpart of a male baritone, along with her meticulous reading of case files and legal articulation had caught the attention of judges for 35 years before she became just the eighth wife of a SC judge. on April 27, 2018. “My term (as SC judge) may be short but I am leaving with a great sense of satisfaction as I have been able to contribute to the maximum of my abilities,” she said.

After full evaluations by the bar associations and CJI SA Bobde, who said “I do not know a better judge than Justice Malhotra”, melted the outside of the judge, who said goodbye both on the bench and in the bar on the day of her last sitting as a judge in the SC. She retires today. A post-retirement HC judge can practice in the SC. But, a retired SC judge cannot practice. She was the second lawyer to be appointed ‘elderly’ by KS in 2007.

In the farewell function of the SC Bar Association (SCBA), Justice Malhotra lovingly recalled her contribution to the trial of five SC judges who wrote the case of Navtej Singh Johar to decriminalize Article 377 and allow consensual sex in private among members of the LGBTQ community. “I was overwhelmed with emotions when I saw the joy and happiness among community members,” she said.

She revealed that before accepting the judiciary in SC in 2018, she had rejected the offer for judiciary in Gujarat HC during the tenure of Justice AM Ahmadi as CJI (1994-97) and had also rejected the offer for judiciary in Delhi HC made by CJI AS Aanand (1998-2001) and PS Bharucha (2001-02) for “personal reasons”.

being only the eighth female judge in the last 71 years of the SC, Justice Malhotra said she did not believe in symbolic equality for women in the judiciary. “There will be more women judges if more and more women join the bar and society will benefit if more women participate in the justice delivery system,” she said.

When it came time to apply for the bench when the short list of business was completed by a bench of CJI, himself and Justice AS Bopanna, attorney general KK Venugopal said the legal fraternity would be poorer with the retirement of Justice Malhotra, who could have easily worked for another 10 years. “She is one of the best SC judges and it is unfortunate that she has to retire so soon. Unfortunately in India, SC judges retire at the age of 65 when they can easily go on up to 70 years given their knowledge and experience with their command “.

The AG highlighted Malhotra Justice’s only objection in a trial of a constitution allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala, which traditionally barred women from entering the 10-50 age group. Praising her for warning of ‘constitutional morality’ in her judgment, Venugopal said, “she showed commendable integrity, especially as a female judge, appreciating that women in the 10-50 age group should not be allowed to enter the temple for if the religious faith of the whole community be permitted it would be violated. ”

The president of the Bar Association, Vikas Singh, joined the AG seeking to increase the retirement age of Judges to 70 years. “Justice Malhotra is irreplaceable. But, I would ask the Chief Justice to fill the vacancy caused by her retirement with a female judge,” Singh said.

CJI Bobde said Justice Malhotra was meticulous and hardworking as a lawyer and she brought these qualities to the bench and was always punctual with matters. He said Justice Malhotra was a role model for young lawyers. “My lawyer daughter, who had helped Malhotra when she was practicing as an old lawyer, had argued for a certain point of view. These days you do not ask young people where they get a particular look. Later, when I spoke to “Justice Malhotra, I came to the same view. This is the kind of model that is Malhotra.”

Upon her retirement, KS was left with only one female Judge in Justice Indira Banerjee. Indu Malhotra was appointed judge on 27 April 2018 and would retire on 13 March 2021, after a term of less than three years, one of the shortest of the eight female judges who have been appointed to the SC since 1950.

