International
Cardona, Schembri, Gatt refute Kou’s claims
The three people named in court by Vince Muscat as suspects involved in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia have dismissed his claims as “clean rubbish”.
On Thursday, Muscat, il-Kou, appointed former Minister Chris Cardona, his accomplice David Gatt and former OPM Chief of Staff Keith Schembri as linked to the men wanted for murder.
Muscat, who was arrested in December 2017, pleaded guilty to murder last month and will now serve as a witness in the proceedings against the two brothers, with whom he had previously shared the dock.
He was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his involvement in the crime and has also been granted a presidential pardon for his involvement in the 2015 murder of Birkirkara lawyer Carmelo Chircop.
His testimony on Thursday was largely based on information he received from Alfred Degiorgio, who, along with his brother, George, have been charged with planting the bomb. At no point did he give an indication of who the organizer might have been. Businessman Yorgen Fenech has been accused of being behind the assassination.
Cardona: ‘complete lies’
Contacted on Friday, Cardona told the Maltese Times that in addition to the words because it was based on what others had said, whatever Muscat said in court were “complete lies”.
Cardona particularly noted the claim that he had held numerous meetings in Castille with Alfred Degiorgio.
“This is a complete lie. I have never had an office in Castille. “My ministry was on Traders’ Road, which is not even accessible by car so this also shows how this is all an invention,” he said.
Asked if the witness could have referred to his ministry and mistakenly told Castille, Cardona said it was impossible and insisted he never hold any meetings with Degiorgio.
He added that he could not explain why Muscat “was creating complete lies that could easily be confirmed to be false”.
In the comments for Malta Pavarur, Cardona added: “I was never aware of any project to kill anyone … this is pure wicked fabrication.”
Referring to allegations that he had suffered an overdose, Cardona said that even this could easily be verified through hospital records.
Schembri: ‘complete fabrication’
Schembri also strongly denied the allegations made in connection with his connection to the murder.
“Lies is a complete lie and a complete fabrication,” he said when contacted through his lawyers yesterday.
“What Muscat said about me in court is a fabrication of his very fertile imagination. Rubs a complete and complete waste. ”
Gatt: ‘I’m just a village lawyer’
Attorney David Gatt, a former police inspector, said there was no word in the dictionary that could best describe his reaction to the allegations made about him.
“From time to time, these people remember that I exist and try to identify me with something that is certainly not mine. What did Daphne Caruana Galizia ever do to me?
“That I categorically and forcefully deny it is not even enough to describe how strongly I deny the allegations,” Gatt said angrily.
Gatt had previously been mentioned in a letter implicating him in the murder and which he had described as “disgusting and sickly”.
On Thursday, Muscat said Gatt would go to the Marsa tower where he would meet Degiorgios and once signaled him to drop his finger.
George Degiorgio said to Muscat: “Do you know who told him? Keith (Schembri) il-Kasco ‘. We had thought it was Chris Cardona but it was Keith il-Kasco. ”
Gatt, he said, would mimic the sounds of an explosion, and he realized that hitting his thumb was a reference to “number one” in Malta – Schembri.
But Gatt denied the allegations, saying he never made such gestures.
He could not explain why his name kept growing.
“Look, as a lawyer and previously as a police inspector, my job involves constant contact with criminals so I am an easy target,” he said.
“I’m just a village lawyer and I had no involvement in any of these things.”
Independent journalism costs a lot. Support the Malta Times for the price of a coffee.
Support us
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]