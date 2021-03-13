Cardona, Schembri, Gatt refute Kou’s claims

The three people named in court by Vince Muscat as suspects involved in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia have dismissed his claims as “clean rubbish”.

On Thursday, Muscat, il-Kou, appointed former Minister Chris Cardona, his accomplice David Gatt and former OPM Chief of Staff Keith Schembri as linked to the men wanted for murder.

Muscat, who was arrested in December 2017, pleaded guilty to murder last month and will now serve as a witness in the proceedings against the two brothers, with whom he had previously shared the dock.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his involvement in the crime and has also been granted a presidential pardon for his involvement in the 2015 murder of Birkirkara lawyer Carmelo Chircop.

Vince Muscat has admitted the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

His testimony on Thursday was largely based on information he received from Alfred Degiorgio, who, along with his brother, George, have been charged with planting the bomb. At no point did he give an indication of who the organizer might have been. Businessman Yorgen Fenech has been accused of being behind the assassination.

Cardona: ‘complete lies’

Contacted on Friday, Cardona told the Maltese Times that in addition to the words because it was based on what others had said, whatever Muscat said in court were “complete lies”.

Cardona particularly noted the claim that he had held numerous meetings in Castille with Alfred Degiorgio.

“This is a complete lie. I have never had an office in Castille. “My ministry was on Traders’ Road, which is not even accessible by car so this also shows how this is all an invention,” he said.

Asked if the witness could have referred to his ministry and mistakenly told Castille, Cardona said it was impossible and insisted he never hold any meetings with Degiorgio.

He added that he could not explain why Muscat “was creating complete lies that could easily be confirmed to be false”.

In the comments for Malta Pavarur, Cardona added: “I was never aware of any project to kill anyone … this is pure wicked fabrication.”

Referring to allegations that he had suffered an overdose, Cardona said that even this could easily be verified through hospital records.

Schembri: ‘complete fabrication’

Schembri also strongly denied the allegations made in connection with his connection to the murder.

“Lies is a complete lie and a complete fabrication,” he said when contacted through his lawyers yesterday.

“What Muscat said about me in court is a fabrication of his very fertile imagination. Rubs a complete and complete waste. ”

Gatt: ‘I’m just a village lawyer’

Attorney David Gatt, a former police inspector, said there was no word in the dictionary that could best describe his reaction to the allegations made about him.

“From time to time, these people remember that I exist and try to identify me with something that is certainly not mine. What did Daphne Caruana Galizia ever do to me?

“That I categorically and forcefully deny it is not even enough to describe how strongly I deny the allegations,” Gatt said angrily.

Gatt had previously been mentioned in a letter implicating him in the murder and which he had described as “disgusting and sickly”.

On Thursday, Muscat said Gatt would go to the Marsa tower where he would meet Degiorgios and once signaled him to drop his finger.

George Degiorgio said to Muscat: “Do you know who told him? Keith (Schembri) il-Kasco ‘. We had thought it was Chris Cardona but it was Keith il-Kasco. ”

Gatt, he said, would mimic the sounds of an explosion, and he realized that hitting his thumb was a reference to “number one” in Malta – Schembri.

But Gatt denied the allegations, saying he never made such gestures.

He could not explain why his name kept growing.

“Look, as a lawyer and previously as a police inspector, my job involves constant contact with criminals so I am an easy target,” he said.

“I’m just a village lawyer and I had no involvement in any of these things.”