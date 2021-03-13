The importance of the Pope’s visit to Iraq

Sazzad Hussain

Pope Francis’ visit to Iraq gives the Muslim majority in the Arab world time to reflect on the importance of inclusiveness for their very identity and existence. Newspapers across the region have acknowledged the slowness shown by Muslim Arabs in defending their Christian brethren during the ISIS attack.

The recently concluded visit by Pope Francis to Iraq has clearly reaffirmed the old model, that it is never too late to fix things. Indeed, the Pope of the Catholic Church has played an influential role in world affairs devastated by conflict and violence with a healing touch, and this visit to an unstable state helps us a lot to build bridges between different communities separated by narrow religious doctrines. The Popes reaching a Muslim-majority state where its subjects of the Christian minority have faced the onslaught of extremist Islamists in recent times will encourage similar situations in different parts of the world, including us for a coexistence and peaceful development.

During this historic visit, Pope Francis held masses in Baghdad, followed by visits to Mosul, Irbil, Ur and Qaraqash. In Ur, the birthplace of the Prophet Abraham, the patriarch of Judaism, Christianity and Islam, the Pope attended an all-prayer meeting attended by a mass in Qaraqash. Qaraqash is a predominantly Christian area in Iraq, which saw a brutal persecution of the community along with other minorities like Yazedi by ISIS. The congregation at Al Tahera Church in Qaraqash is of great significance as it reflects the Iraqi state’s commitment to protecting and accommodating its once-living minority community, badly affected by unrest caused by Western military intervention that paved the way. for Islamic militancy in a secular Arab nation. Indeed Pope Francis’ first visit to Iraq has restored the legacy of Arab Christians, one of the first in the faith, to a Muslim-majority land for a discourse badly ignored by the world.

Historically, Jews and Christians were the mainstream of the entire Arab world from the Euphrates to the Nile before the advent of Islam in the deep interior of the peninsular desert. Therefore, like the Mizrahi Jews (Jews of the Middle East), the Arab Christians who contain many orders like the Roman Orthodox, Assyrians, Catholics, Chaldeans, Syrians, Armenians, Maronites, Protestants, and Copts share the same cultural practices from food to clothing, and labels. More than that, Christians have played a major role in shaping modern Arab nationalism, a collective identity which has come under attack throughout the Middle East in the last two decades. The whole of the Arab Middle East, a primitive agricultural society, was under Ottoman imperial rule for 400 years from 1516 to 1918. They provided unlimited human resources for the Sultan’s military ventures. Although Christian citizens of the Arab provinces of the Ottoman Empire were excluded from recruitment, they were subject to higher taxes and were considered second-class citizens. But an early agreement between the European powers and the Sultan allowed Arab Christians to have some good educational institutions. As part of that agreement, the Vatican established a school for the teaching and training of Maronite priests in Lebanon in 1585. Students, with education and knowledge from such institutions, began researching and publishing their Arab heritage creating a literary renaissance. By the early 19th century, this movement reached Egypt and Iraq, which produced a literary genius like Khalil Gibran, a Maronite. Arab Christians organized cultural activities related to the Arabic language and customs in major cities such as Damascus and Beirut as the Arab cultural crisis deepened due to an aggressive Turkish nationalism.

The call for the liberation of the Arab homeland from Turkish rule and the establishment of a unified Arab state was prominently supported by Arab Christians such as Boutros Al Boustany and Ebrahim Yazaji. Bishop Duwayhi of Lebanon in the 18th century wrote to Muslim scholars in Damascus urging them to look to their Christian brothers instead of looking at the religious association with Turkish foreigners in Istanbul, emphasizing that the common national is stronger than the religious common and more promising. That the Arabs with their different beliefs and sects could only be united through a secular identity was the hallmark of that movement. In the decades that followed, dozens of social and literary clubs and associations were created by Arab intellectuals, seeking Arab unity and independence. Newspapers and magazines began to appear on the market. Egypt Al Ahram, the largest newspaper in the Arab world at the present time, was founded in Alexandria in 1875 by the Christian brothers, Beshara and Saleem Takla, from Lebanon. The 1916 Arab revolt against Ottoman Turkey was partly the result of the efforts of the early champions of Arab independence.

In the last century, Christian thinkers and politicians continued their vital contribution to the ideological formation of Arab society and played key roles in the creation of pan-Arab movements including the Baath Party in Syria and Iraq. Antun Saadeh, a Syrian nationalist and promoter of Greater Syria cultural cohesion, Michael Aflek, founder of the Baath Party, Konstandin Zuraic and George Habash, leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a historical figure in the Palestinian struggle for independence were some of brilliant examples of Arab Christians who devoted their entire lives to national unity.

However, things had changed dramatically since the 1970s following Middle East Cold War patterns over Israel and energy supplies as secular republican regimes in Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Algeria and Libya collaborated with Moscow to oppose the US. The promotion of Islamic ideologies in the Gulf monarchy complemented by the oil boom and US support created a trans-national pan-Islamic narrative that managed to weaken secular Arab nations by all means sectarianism, war and militancy in the form of al Qaeda, ISIS . The US military intervention in Iraq under the false pretext of Saddam Hussein WMD was the beginning of the destruction of the once ideal landscape of Arab nationalism, where 1.8 million Christians lived with dignity and security. Repetition of Western duplication on democracy and political freedom vis-à-vis the Arab world during the Arab Spring allowed forces like ISIS to be deployed in the most diverse lands of the region Syria and Iraq reducing the Christian population from 20% to 6%.

Thus, Pope Francis’ visit to Iraq gives the Muslim majority in the Arab world time to reflect on the importance of inclusiveness for their very identity and existence. Newspapers across the region have acknowledged the slowness shown by Muslim Arabs in defending their Christian brethren during the ISIS attack. They are now saying that the departure of Christians makes the Arab world culturally and socially poorer, duller and a less interesting place to live. This is the message that must reach every corner of the world where coordinated efforts have been made to strengthen a state. system except.