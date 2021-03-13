Equatorial Guinea: Explosion in Bata Emergency Action Plan (EPoA) Operation DREF in MDRGQ002 – Equatorial Guinea





A. Situation analysis Description of the disaster On Sunday, March 7, 2021, the city of Bata, the economic capital of Equatorial Guinea, experienced powerful explosions at a military camp in the Nquantuma neighborhood and its environs. According to information from the National Television (TVGE), the first explosion occurred in the afternoon, causing several injuries, deaths and extensive property damage. According to national television footage, houses were torn down in the surrounding area, with debris scattered along roads over several meters. In the face of this devastating spectacle, the Bata people (children and the elderly) fled the propeller, leaving behind everything they had. Information from the Equatorial Guinea Red Cross (RCEG) and national television on March 10, 2021 says that nearly 700 people were injured and 105 deaths were recorded, 132 people were hospitalized. It should be noted that these figures are estimates only and that an estimate will provide more detailed and disaggregated data, and other additional information. Summary of current response Summary of the national host society’s response action Shortly after the disaster struck on March 7, the RCEG regional committee in Bata deployed seven volunteers on the ground. These volunteers were integrated into emergency health service teams to assist in the evacuation of injured persons to three hospitals: (General Hospital, Peace Hospital, Social Security Institute Hospital). In coordination with the national headquarters of the Red Cross in Equatorial Guinea, the Bata Regional Committee deployed additional volunteers, increasing their number to 40 people. They continue to evacuate injured people along with government emergency health services. As of March 8, 2021, RCEG had already assisted more than 250 injured persons through first aid and evacuation support. The NS-based National Headquarters in Malabo is working closely with the Ministry of Health to determine the action plan for a better local response to this disaster. A crisis team has been set up by the Ministry of Health, of which RCEG is a member. This team has been working since the beginning of the crisis to define a roadmap and modalities for deploying an assessment mission in Bata. The National Society (NS) is ready to participate in this evaluation mission, but has very limited logistical means, especially at the level of the regional committee in Bata, which has no means for its activities. The National Director of NS Disaster Management participated in a television program that informed the public about the disaster and reassured the population. The program was co-hosted by the Director General of Hospital Coordination of the Government of Equatorial Guinea. An Information Bulletin was prepared by the National Society and shared with Movement partners on 8 March 2021. However, the NS must conduct an assessment in Bata to develop an adequate action plan in line with the situation on the ground.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos