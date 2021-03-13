Nagpur: People flock to alcoholic beverages before blockage, heated social distancing





Amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state, rates of social distance spread in Nagpur, Maharashtra as people gathered outside a liquor store on Friday evening ahead of a week-long blockade starting Monday. Similarly, hundreds of people were seen crashing social distance rates at a cotton market in the city. Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government decided on Thursday to impose a blockade in Nagpur district from March 15 to 21. Only essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and dairy booths will remain open, according to the order issued by the district administration. “Full engagement to stay imposed in Nagpur City Police Commissioner’s area from March 15 to March 21. Essential services will continue,” said Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut. “Maharashtra reported 13,659 new COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative count of cases in the state has reached 22,52,057. The state currently has 1,00,240 active coronavirus cases. While 9,913 recurrences in In the last 24 hours, the total recovery rate of Maharashtra has risen to 20,99,207, “the Union Ministry of Health informed on Thursday morning. The Union Ministry of Health on Thursday during its weekly press conference expressed concerns over the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra and said that reduced testing, tracking and lack of appropriate COVID behaviors have led to an increase in active cases in the state. “We are very concerned about Maharashtra. This is a serious matter. It has two lessons – do not take the virus for granted and if we are to stay free of Covid, then we must follow Covid’s proper behavior,” Member (Health ), Tha NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul. Echoing a similar remark, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava said Maharashtra has shown a worrying trend. “Mutant tension has not been found incriminated in this increase in cases. It only concerns reduced testing, tracking and tracing and COVID misconduct and large congregations,” he said. Maharashtra Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday had said strict blockade measures would be implemented in some parts of the state to curb the spread of COVID-19. (Only the title and photo of this report may have been revised by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a shared source.)

