Panchayat UP polls: Allahabad HC restrains state government, poll panel to finalize reserved seats

Representative image. PTI

The Lucknow Bank of Allahabad High Court has restrained the government of Utar Pradesh led by Yogi Adityanath and the State Election Commission from finalizing the seats reserved for the upcoming panchayat elections in the state. The panel composed of Judges Ritu Raj Awasthi and Manish Mathur instructed the government and the Commission to present their response to the issues raised in a public interest trial within 24 hours. The court will hear the next case on March 15. Mohammad Altaf Mansoor, advisor to applicant Ajai Kumar, told the court that the government had issued the UP Panchayat Raj Rules (Reservation and Allocation of Seats and Offices) in 1994, providing 1995 as the basis for reserving rotating seats, PTI reported. On September 16, 2015, the government issued another announcement, saying the base year for the booking would be 2015, and implemented it in the panchayat elections that year. The notice in question was issued taking into account the change in the demographic situation in the state and that the notice is still in existence, the lawyer argued for the applicant. The applicant argued that the current government was once again applying 1995 as the base year to reserve seats contrary to the 2015 announcement, which is not reasonable. The court, when told that the Uttar Pradesh government would release the final list of reserved seats on March 17, 2021, approved the interim order, barring authorities from finalizing the list for the Panchayat polls. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had suggested a revolving reservation formula according to which reserved seats for planned caste (SC), planned tribe (ST) and other backward classes (OBC) would not are reserved for the same categories this year. Accordingly, seats will be booked based on the population in that area, reported Times Hindustan. The three-level panchayat election to elect a total of 57,207 leaders is scheduled for April. Uttar Pradesh currently has 58,194 grams of sabha with 7,31,813 units in them and 826 Vikas Khands (development blocks). The 75 state-run pancakes have 30,051 pavilions while the panchayat kshetra have 75,855 neighborhoods.

