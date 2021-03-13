Brazil surpasses India in total confirmed cases; the country registers 24,882 new infections





India registered on Friday 24,882 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 1,13,33,728, data from the Union health ministry showed. The number of new cases marked the highest one-day increase to nearly three months, according to NDTV. Up to 26,624 new cases were registered on December 20th. The number of places rose to 1,58,446 while 140 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. However, the increase in the number of active cases increased by 4,785. The total number of active cases went to 2,02,022. Over 20.50 loop people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, taking the total inoculation number up to 2,82,18,457, government data showed. Meanwhile, the government of Maharashtra has implemented new restrictions in some districts, in view of the disturbing trend of cases in the state. On Thursday, a complete blockade was announced in Nagpur from March 15 to March 21. All shops and institutions, except those providing essential services, will be closed during this period. On Friday, Maharashtra reported 15,817 new cases, while the number of active patients was 1,10,485, according to Minister of State Health Rajesh Tope. The data suggest that Maharashtra alone accounted for 63.56% of the increase in new cases and 54.68% of current active cases. However, among the concerns of another wave of coronavirus, in general case fatality ratio has witnessed a decline, according to Indian Express. India CFR, or the number of deaths as a percentage of confirmed infections, is about 1.4%, which means that about 14 people out of every 1,000 confirmed infections have died so far. But among those infected from January onwards, this ratio is only about 0.87%. Global updates Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 11.90 crore people and killed over 26.39 lakh, according toJohn Hopkins University. Over 6.73 crore people have recovered from the infection worldwide. Restrictions on business and mobility will intensify for the most partItal, including Capital Rome and Milan financial center will from Monday amid rising cases, Reuters reported. South Korea reported a three-week high of 490 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, according to Reuters. Brazil surpassed India in the total number of cases, as the number of countries was 1,13,63,380, according to Johns Hopkins University.







