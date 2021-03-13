Amid the ruins of the SNP there is finally a glimmer of hope for the Union

Spring is not the only thing in the air as the Tories Scotlands prepare for their virtual conference this weekend. Although they are accustomed to being repeatedly told by polls that their main concern for the maintenance of the UK is under threat from a distant SNP, there are signs that things may change.

Most important of these is the rather staggering disease that is engulfing the Nicola Sturgeons government and which now suggests that there is much more than a glimmer of hope that the apparently ruthless march towards another independence referendum and the collapse of Britain can be stopped. track.

The massive personal support that Sturgeon had created through her treatment of the Covid pandemic aided and abetted by daily TV appearances smoothly transferred to what seemed like irrefutable directions in public support for her parties’ chances of a major victory in Holyrood elections on May 6, and also in a second referendum.

However, that support could now slip away from a dramatic change of fate as voters increasingly watch her major domestic policy failures, the truly stunning public battle she is waging against her former mentor Alex Salmond and an overwhelming feeling that everything is far from the well inside the Nat tent. And just as those who lived through them recall the sexually weak scandals that rocked the John Majors administration after 13 years of Tory rule, so after the SNPs 14 years in power, La Sturgeons critics now claim that its government is immersed in the cramp.

The SNP has dominated almost every aspect of national life since 2007 as Scotland has often taken on the appearance of a one-party state. One result of this relentless reign has been that the Sturgeons government, focusing exclusively on independence, has spectacularly failed to meet its policy commitments, such as improving the level of education for the poorest children or ending her horrific record of drug deaths. Meanwhile, he has continued with a hate crime bill, which critics say severely restricts free speech.

Slightly the most spectacular weakness for the SNP has been the Sturgeon-Salmond battle, fought with very little attention to each other, in marathon television rehearsal sessions. They were concerned when she knew of the allegations of sexual misconduct against him, which he denied, and what part she played in a close investigation into the allegations and that she saw him give over 500,000 in legal costs. He was subsequently acquitted of 13 counts of sexual assault in the Supreme Court.

Allegations that Ms Sturgeon broke the ministerial code by defrauding the Scottish Parliament will be tried shortly after an independent investigation by an Irish lawyer. Critics insist she must resign if found guilty, but she says she will put him to a parliamentary vote. Another uproar came this week when the SNP chief in Westminster was stopped following a formal complaint alleging he had touched a party employee inappropriately.

Given the problems of the SNPs and the near disappearance of Labor, a large sum has been expected from the Tories north of the border, who have been the main opposition in Holyrood now for four years.

But that was before the emergence of the perceived dual shock of Boris Johnson and Brexit, neither of which was deemed very appealing to Scottish voters. And the relative electoral success of the Tories was achieved under their former leader, Ruth Davidson, who has decided to test the red tables of the House of Lords instead of going to groups once again. However, she remains a key asset alongside her successor Douglas Ross, who is planning to move from being an MP in Westminster to becoming an MSP in Holyrood in the May election.

He has had a controlled relationship with the Prime Minister, resigning from his Government over the Dominic Cummings affair and insisting that he and not Boris run the Tory brand in Scotland. However, the two have apparently been kissed and composed thanks to the escaped success of the Prime Ministers ‘vaccination program, as well as the Chancellors’ estimated $ 20 billion to help preserve jobs in Scotland and support its economy.

We Scots are not exactly known for our expressions of gratitude, but there is little doubt that what is called the Boris factor on vaccines and Treasury loot is making a significant difference in voter perceptions. The message that an independent Scotland could not afford anything like the support organized by Downing Street seems to have taken over. And as an EU member, what Ms. wanted. Sturgeon, the spread of vaccines in Scotland would have been just as enjoyable as in much of Europe.

According to a senior election strategist Tory, the success of these policies has been the turning point for many fluctuating Unionist voters who were drawn to the SNP by PR Sturgeon’s successes over Covid, but are now coming back again. If he is right, the battle to save the Union through blows and jobs begins with speeches by the Prime Minister and Chancellor tomorrow.