Pakistan Oppn to approach court challenging PTI candidate wins Senate election









ANI |

Updated: 13 March 2021 11:25 ISSHT

Islamabad [Pakistan]March 13 (ANI): A day after rejecting the victory of Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sadiq Sanjrani as the new Senate Speaker, Pakistani opposition parties will approach the court on Saturday to challenge the election. his, announced Dawn.

“I have consulted the leadership of the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement), including Maryam Nawaz and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and have decided to challenge the election of the Senate Speaker,” said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

“In this particular case, our candidate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani received 49 votes and the government candidate Sadiq Sanjrani received 48. Thus we have won the election of the President of the Senate,” he said, adding that the voters’ goal (his votes) who were rejected) was clear.

“These seven votes were rejected illegally and, therefore, Gilani won the poll. It is an open and closed case and, therefore, we are moving the court,” he added.

According to The Express Tribune, Sanjrani received 48 votes while his opponent Gilani could only manage 42, in which seven votes were rejected. The ballots were rejected by the lead officer, Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah, while the ballot papers were stamped in the name of the candidate instead of the box next to him.

“These seven ballots have been rejected. One vote became invalid after it was cast in favor of both candidates,” Shah said.

Vice President of the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz said Yousuf Raza Gilani should be congratulated for his victory now or later. In a tweet, she said, “Congratulations Gilani on defeating the government candidate.”

In a statement, Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan dismissed the election result for the Senate chairman and called it the darkest day for democracy in the country.

“Having a clear majority in the upper house, the loss of Yousuf Raza Gilani would promote undemocratic values ​​in the country,” Dawn quoted Wali Khan as saying.

He claimed the government had used all illegal tactics to snatch the presidency of the upper house of parliament from the opposition PDM.

“Installing secret cameras in the voting booth is also a reprehensible act that made the whole process controversial,” he added. (ANI)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos