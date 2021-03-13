Ratan Tata receives his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine

Business mogul Ratan Tata took his first dose of anti-Covid strike on Saturday, calling it “effortless and painless”.

“Very grateful I got my first vaccine today. It was painless and painless. I really hope everyone can be immunized and protected soon,” Tata wrote on Twitter.

The industrialist received the vaccine as part of the second phase of inoculation in India.

The vaccination machine spread across the country on January 16 with health care workers being inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers began on 2 February.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination began on March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 years and older with defined contemporary conditions.

The country has so far vaccinated 2,82,18,457 people. Of these, 20,53,537 doses of vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Maintenance cost

Tata Consulting Services Ltd (TCS) had recently announced that the company has pledged to pay for the two-dose shooting of their staff.

The firm also announced the launch of a Covid-19 testing and management kit to guide all stages of the testing and vaccination process from end to end.

The company said in a statement that the suite enables more individuals to be tested and vaccinated more quickly to return to normal life experiences.

The pandemic is changing our world in many ways, fostering stakeholder collaboration across industries that share a commitment to get testing and vaccines for all, ”said Debashis Ghosh, head of the life sciences, care business group health and public sector, TCS.

“The TCS package of Covid-19 vaccine testing and management solutions is built to enable transparency, ease of access and equity that will collectively accelerate the return to normalcy,” he added.