Prevents influx from Myanmar, writes Center in northeastern states, reports say

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs wrote to them on Friday four Northeastern states bordering Myanmar, urging them to be vigilant against the influx of people from the neighboring country, Indian Express reported.

As you are aware there is a possibility of large-scale influx into Indian territory through IMB [India-Myanmar border] due to the current internal situation in Myanmar, the ministry stated in the letter dated March 10, according to Hindu. The MHA has already issued an advisory dated February 25 to the top secretaries of Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh and also the Border Guard Force along the IMB (Asssam Rifles) to stay vigilant and take appropriate measures to prevent a possible influx into Indian territory.

The letter also stated that the states and territories of the Union had no power to grant refugee status to any foreigner and that India was not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol. Indian Express reported. However, all four states were told to make exceptions in absolutely essential cases for humanitarian reasons.

The letter also mentioned a series of instructions sent to states on February 28, 2018, which had asked law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies to take steps to identify illegal migrants, their restrictions in specific countries according to the provisions of the law. He further instructed the capture of their biographical and biometric details, the annulment of false Indian documents and legal proceedings including the initiation of deportation proceedings as provided by law, according to Hindu.

The development came amid reports suggesting that about 100 people, mostly Myanmar police officers and their families, had fled to India since the protests began. The development is likely to happen as police in the country allegedly were instructed to shoot at protesters until they died.

The Mizoram government earlier said 16 people from Myanmar had crossed into India, 11 of whom claimed to be police personnel, the PTI reported. Mizoram shares a 510 km long porous border with Myanmar.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had also said that some people from Myanmar tried to enter Manipur but returned seeing the presence of a large number of security personnel. Manipur shares a 398 km border with Myanmar, according to the PTI.

The total length of the India-Myanmar border is 1,643 km, which is porous.

The states have been spoken to and a written communication has also been sent earlier to the top secretaries of the states concerned in this regard, an unidentified Interior Ministry official told Indian Express. While we are caught up in the situation that is developing in Myanmar, we cannot allow everyone and everyone to enter the country. States are advised to deal with the issue on a case-by-case basis.

On Wednesday, in response to a question in Lok Sabha, State Minister for Foreign Affairs V Muraleedharan had said that India has direct actions in maintaining peace and stability in Myanmar. He added that recent developments since the military coup in the country last month were troubling to him.

Read also:

The US offers temporary protection status to people trapped by Myanmar

Military coup in Myanmar

The military coup in Myanmar followed the big victory of the National League for Democracy and Suu Kyi in the national elections in November, with the army-backed Solidarity and Development Party of the Union, failing miserably in its main strongholds.

The country’s military refused to accept the government, citing baseless allegations of fraud. It was also reported that the coup was the result of governments failing to delay the November elections, despite the coronavirus outbreak.

However, Myanmar Army Chief of Staff General Min Aung Hlaing said on February 8 that free and fair elections would be held after the end of the emergency period and the military would hand over power to the winner.