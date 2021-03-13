One Week Block in Nagpur from Monday: A Look at What’s Open and What’s Not

Nagpur, one of the hardest hit regions in Maharashtra except Pune and Mumbai, will be placed under a one-week blockade from Monday, March 15 to March 21 due to a recent increase in coronavirus disease cases (Covid- 19 ) It is the first city in India to turn into a complete blockade after authorities had started removing curbs across the country in June last year. The decision came after Nagpurs’s caretaker minister Nitin Raut chaired a meeting of senior district officials on Thursday.

Nagpur is contributing to the largest number of Covid-19 cases towards the counting of states every day. On Friday, 1,729 cases were reported in Nagpur – the second highest in Maharashtra – which pushed division loads to 248,912 of which 4,893 people died. Infections have been on the rise in Nagpur since mid-February with the daily number breaking the 1,000 figure on February 24th.

Hundreds of people were seen violating the rules of social distancing Saturday morning at the Cotton Market of the cities. Images from ANI showed that many of them were not wearing face masks or any face masks. A similar situation was also seen at a liquor store in the city on Friday. Last week, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation had extended the limits on several activities until Sunday (March 14th). These curbs, which ordered the closure of educational institutions, weekly markets, wedding halls and other social, political and cultural events, were first introduced on 22 February.

Among the troubling situation, here are the instructions that residents will have to adhere to during the week-long blockade:

1 Stores selling essential goods such as vegetables, fruits and medicines and milk booths will remain open during the blockade. Alcoholic beverages can be sold online.

2 Guardian Minister Raut urged residents Thursday that they should not move out of their homes unnecessarily during the blockade.

3 Private offices will be closed while government offices will operate at a capacity of 25 percent.

4 Nearly 3,000 police personnel will be deployed throughout Nagpur. Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar told Reuters on Friday that they would monitor traffic to stop unnecessary travel and also check that most offices and shops – except for medicines and food – remain closed.

5 Kumar also added that hospitals would be operational and people would be allowed to receive vaccination doses against Covid-19 disease.