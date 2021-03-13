International
More twins are being born now than ever before: study
They found a 71% increase in twinning rates in North America, as well as significant increases in many European countries and Asia
More twins are being born now than ever before, largely due to the increasing use of in vitro fertilization (IVF) and other assisted reproduction techniques, the first global study of human twinning has found.
With about 1.6 million twins born each year worldwide, the global twinning rate has increased by a third since the 1980s, to 12 per 1,000 shipments from 9 to 1,000 about 30 years ago, the study found.
This could be peak twins, scientists said after research especially in high-income regions like Europe and North America, where there is now an emphasis on refining fertility treatments to minimize multiple births.
We think they were actually at their peak, said Christiaan Monden, a professor at Britains Oxford University who co-led the review. This is likely to be an all-time high. The relative and absolute number of twins in the world is higher than it has ever been since the mid-twentieth century.
The Mondens research team, whose findings were published Friday in the journal Human reproduction, analyzed data on twinning rates for 165 countries between 2010 and 2015 and for 112 countries for the period 1980 to 1985.
They found a 71% increase in twinning rates in North America, as well as significant increases in many European countries and Asia. For Asia as a whole, there was a 32% increase, they said, and only seven countries saw a decline of more than 10% in twinning rates during the study period.
The researchers noted that the rates of monozygotic or identical twins born from the same egg barely changed, standing at about 4 per 1,000 shipments worldwide.
This meant that the vast majority of the increase in twinning rates was due to the high number of dizygotic or non-identical twins born from separate eggs.
This was especially true in Africa, Monden said, and is most likely due to genetic differences between African and other populations.
Most of the twins you will meet in Japan are identical twins, he said, while most of the twins you will meet in Africa are not identical – and we think this is genetic.
While factors such as women choosing to start a family later, greater use of contraception and lower fertility rates may play a role in increasing twinning rates, Monden said medically assisted reproduction techniques, which started in the 1970s are the main factors.
Such fertility treatments were initially available in richer regions, but spread to emerging economies in Asia and Latin America in the 1980s and 1990s, reaching the relatively richer parts of South Asia and Africa after 2000.
