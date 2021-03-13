You will soon be near your doorstep, a rebuilt wheelchair for sale on the street





NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Commerce, in collaboration with the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, organized a competition to design street vending carts for new and cost-effective models, taking into account the sensibilities of a post-Covid world. NID students in Ahmedabad, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh participated in the design hackathon. Following a final selection, the ministry proposes to provide these models on a massive scale to street vendors. The aim of the competition was to design a new and cost-effective solution for a modern sales cart to meet the latest challenges that arise due to covid-19. The cart should also provide the best business prospects in the post covid-19 world. The design should also consider the issues and opportunities for street vendors so that they can sell better with an improved efficiency and pride. “It must address the needs of all segments of society,” the trade ministry said in a statement. After the pandemic, the demands of a cart have evolved in terms of packaging of goods, appearance, billing, hygiene, folding, compactness, mobility, accessories such as dust bin, seat, etc. . Indian street vendors are going through a difficult phase due to the covid-19 scenario. Loss of customers and demand, limited mobility, hygiene issues and competition challenges are prevalent in the present time. There is an opportunity for street vendors to renew their business and attract customers by adapting to these changes. “These strollers can become a turning point for the product, storage, mobility and brand view,” the ministry said. Under the AtmaNirbhar Bharat package, the government had launched the PM AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) road vendor scheme which aims to provide about 50 loop vendors with free working capital loans of up to 10,000 Rs to resume their business after blocking kovid-19 . Subscribe to Ment bulletins * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos