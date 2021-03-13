International
Raila family, help given clearly after Covid-19 tests
Family and staff close to ODM leader Raila Odinga tested negative for Covid-19.
Sources yesterday confirmed that a number of employees at Raila’s home and Capitol Hill office, as well as members of his family have been tested so far.
The former prime minister yesterday spent the fourth day in the hospital where he is being monitored.
Raila first fell ill on Tuesday when he complained of fatigue before doctors recommended he undergo a series of tests.
Read more
On Thursday evening, his doctor, David Oluoch-Olunya, confirmed that the ODM leader had contracted Covid-19 and was responding well to treatment at Nairobi Hospital.
Raila, whose last public engagement was on Saturday when she hosted a delegation from Narok County at his Karen home, is said to be in a good mood. He had returned from a tour of the Coast where he set up camp for nearly four days promoting the Agenda for Bridge Construction (BBI) agenda.
In addition to Raila, the Covid-19 test was administered to his relatives and employees including home helpers, drivers and bodyguards, as well as office staff.
The staff includes his communications director Dennis Onyango and private assistant Silas Jakakimba who were with him in the office before the Breg tour.
Yesterday, the Capitol Hill office remained a restricted area while Jakakimba, who was scheduled to fly abroad to the UK, canceled the trip so it could be tested.
“Everyone who is close to Rail, including family members, took a test and all came out negative,” said Mr. Onyango.
He added: “The former prime minister is OK and stable. He is likely to stay a few days longer in the hospital depending on what his doctor advises. His whole family has turned out to be negative; the family was not around when he arrived from the Coast. ”
Onyango said Raila “is in contact with many of his people there.”
“The decision on when he will be released from the hospital is entirely up to his doctors. The concern is not just recovery; it also has to do with the place where he would be able to rest better, which almost everyone agrees on. ”
Some of the people who accompanied Raila to the Coast include former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and East Embassy MP Babu Owino.
Raila started the tour in Taita Taveta County where he landed on the Taita Hills and Salt Lick Lodges runways and was received by Governor Granton Samboja, ODM MPs Jones Mlolwa (Voi) and Andrew Mwadime (Mwatate) as well as a number of local MCA officials and party.
The ODM leader made a courtesy call to the governor in his office Tuesday morning before inspecting the ongoing construction of the new modern Mwatate market and isolation center at Mwatate Sub-County Hospital, before addressing a political rally in city.
He later addressed residents of the Mbololo site before heading to the town of Voi for a rally.
Owino, who was with Raila for the entire trip, said he had contracted Covid-19 on December 1 last year and was recovering from illness.
“There is no need for me to become a quarantine. “I recovered from the disease and my antibodies are active”, said the deputy yesterday.
In Mombasa, Governor Hassan Joho was with Raila for the remaining three days.
In addition to Joho, other leaders who accompanied Raila were Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi and his deputy George Saburi, Mombasa Senator Stewart Madzayo, MPs Abdulswamad Nassir (Mvita) Meat Mboko (Likoni), Ken Chonga (South Kilifi), Teddy Mwambire Ganze), Kwale Women Representative Zainab Zulekha and Chief Administrative Secretary Rachel Shebesh.
Lots of battles
Yesterday, warm wishes for Raila’s speedy recovery continued to come from various neighborhoods, including Vice President William Ruto who wished the former Prime Minister a speedy recovery.
“For Raila Odinga, the former prime minister, Isaiah 53 verse 5 from the lines of Jesus is coming to be healed. You have fought many battles, you have always demonstrated courage and bravery. You will overcome this too. Quick recovery my friend. The nation is praying, “Ruto wrote on Twitter.
“I would like to wish a speedy recovery to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. May God protect you and heal you! We join the Kenyans in praying that you will soon be back on foot. Quick ndugu recovery. Godspeed, “said National Congress party leader Amani Musalia Mudavadi.
Jubilee Party Deputy Chairman David Murathe said: “All public rallies should be stopped immediately. Quick repair Rt. Hon Raila Odinga. You will overcome.
Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat also wished the ODM leader a speedy recovery as did Soy MP Caleb Kositany.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]