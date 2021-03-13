Raila family, help given clearly after Covid-19 tests

ODM executives Raila Odinga addressing Malindi residents. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Family and staff close to ODM leader Raila Odinga tested negative for Covid-19.

Sources yesterday confirmed that a number of employees at Raila’s home and Capitol Hill office, as well as members of his family have been tested so far.

The former prime minister yesterday spent the fourth day in the hospital where he is being monitored.

Raila first fell ill on Tuesday when he complained of fatigue before doctors recommended he undergo a series of tests.

On Thursday evening, his doctor, David Oluoch-Olunya, confirmed that the ODM leader had contracted Covid-19 and was responding well to treatment at Nairobi Hospital.

Raila, whose last public engagement was on Saturday when she hosted a delegation from Narok County at his Karen home, is said to be in a good mood. He had returned from a tour of the Coast where he set up camp for nearly four days promoting the Agenda for Bridge Construction (BBI) agenda.

In addition to Raila, the Covid-19 test was administered to his relatives and employees including home helpers, drivers and bodyguards, as well as office staff.

The staff includes his communications director Dennis Onyango and private assistant Silas Jakakimba who were with him in the office before the Breg tour.

Yesterday, the Capitol Hill office remained a restricted area while Jakakimba, who was scheduled to fly abroad to the UK, canceled the trip so it could be tested.

“Everyone who is close to Rail, including family members, took a test and all came out negative,” said Mr. Onyango.

He added: “The former prime minister is OK and stable. He is likely to stay a few days longer in the hospital depending on what his doctor advises. His whole family has turned out to be negative; the family was not around when he arrived from the Coast. ”

Onyango said Raila “is in contact with many of his people there.”

“The decision on when he will be released from the hospital is entirely up to his doctors. The concern is not just recovery; it also has to do with the place where he would be able to rest better, which almost everyone agrees on. ”

Some of the people who accompanied Raila to the Coast include former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and East Embassy MP Babu Owino.

Raila started the tour in Taita Taveta County where he landed on the Taita Hills and Salt Lick Lodges runways and was received by Governor Granton Samboja, ODM MPs Jones Mlolwa (Voi) and Andrew Mwadime (Mwatate) as well as a number of local MCA officials and party.

The ODM leader made a courtesy call to the governor in his office Tuesday morning before inspecting the ongoing construction of the new modern Mwatate market and isolation center at Mwatate Sub-County Hospital, before addressing a political rally in city.

He later addressed residents of the Mbololo site before heading to the town of Voi for a rally.

Owino, who was with Raila for the entire trip, said he had contracted Covid-19 on December 1 last year and was recovering from illness.

“There is no need for me to become a quarantine. “I recovered from the disease and my antibodies are active”, said the deputy yesterday.

In Mombasa, Governor Hassan Joho was with Raila for the remaining three days.

In addition to Joho, other leaders who accompanied Raila were Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi and his deputy George Saburi, Mombasa Senator Stewart Madzayo, MPs Abdulswamad Nassir (Mvita) Meat Mboko (Likoni), Ken Chonga (South Kilifi), Teddy Mwambire Ganze), Kwale Women Representative Zainab Zulekha and Chief Administrative Secretary Rachel Shebesh.

Lots of battles

Yesterday, warm wishes for Raila’s speedy recovery continued to come from various neighborhoods, including Vice President William Ruto who wished the former Prime Minister a speedy recovery.

“For Raila Odinga, the former prime minister, Isaiah 53 verse 5 from the lines of Jesus is coming to be healed. You have fought many battles, you have always demonstrated courage and bravery. You will overcome this too. Quick recovery my friend. The nation is praying, “Ruto wrote on Twitter.

“I would like to wish a speedy recovery to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. May God protect you and heal you! We join the Kenyans in praying that you will soon be back on foot. Quick ndugu recovery. Godspeed, “said National Congress party leader Amani Musalia Mudavadi.

Jubilee Party Deputy Chairman David Murathe said: “All public rallies should be stopped immediately. Quick repair Rt. Hon Raila Odinga. You will overcome.

Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat also wished the ODM leader a speedy recovery as did Soy MP Caleb Kositany.