Tales from Aeternum: History of Exile – News

“I have not seen you in these parts,” said the bark, leaving for where I was sitting. “The name is Bao.” He declared it abundantly, as if the word of his exploits were separated from the settlers around a fire in the Aeternum.

He waved to a wooden barrel next to us, and I returned the gesture with a nod. He filled a glass and slid it over the stained red strip wood before continuing.

“As a betting man, I would be willing to make a bit of a coin that you are in Ebonscale Reach for more than just drinks and sights,” he said, looking at the eyes from the sword wrapped around his waist to the bent arch of his back. ime.

He was right, of course. Unlike Bao legends, the tales of a corrupt Empress had erupted in the southern parts of the island in recent months, arousing the interest of many experienced fighters – myself included. Wherever danger and danger hid in the Aeternum, gold and riches were associated many times. I had traveled northwest to Ebonscale Reach following these rumors in the shadows and Bao’s quick appraisal confirmed my suspicions.

“To compensate for the gold you would have won with that bet, I would be willing to pay for any light you can throw on the Empress gossip,” I said, looking up from my drink to meet Bao’s eyes.

He glanced around the almost empty room. Glad that none of the other clients were competing for his attention, he started talking. “Well, adventurer, I can delight you with the tale of our Empress, and assure you that you have not traveled here in vain.”

“The Empress’s name is Taiying.” Bao leaned on the ribbon, taking a glass cloth and cloth to clean it as he began to tell his story. “She is the firstborn daughter of the Emperor and Empress of the Zhou Dynasty in China, where many of us come here in Ebonscale. She was a bright young woman, destined for the throne and majesty. She grew up in the palace, receiving education and the guardian of the best and brightest minds on earth, along with her half-brother Shang Wu, an illegitimate child of the Emperor, and a concubine. “

“As she grew up, she quickly won people’s hearts and gained a loyal following mainly because of her intelligence and beauty. Many contenders vowed for her, but she refused them all, not wanting to share her rule with anyone, especially not with someone who did not see her as a romantic match and is perceived instead of striving for political power by seeking her hand. The mystique of being unmarried attracted even more admirers, they all trampled after them. ”

I nodded sternly, trying to disappoint Bao through his tumultuous narrative of the Empress’s story. I have come to find out if the tales of the growing Corrupt Army were true, not to hear the troubles of seeking a new monarch for love.

Bao continued, not knowing my silent prayer that he should hurry along. “However, not everyone loved the new Empire. Many demanded that a man take the throne from the old traditional beliefs and feel dissatisfied with the idea that she had rejected all her claimants. Slowly, support for her half-brother Shang Wu to take the throne grew in secret, and he took full advantage of this new support in organizing an army. The night before Taiying was crowned, Wu brought armed forces to pursue him from the palace. She was forced to flee with her most loyal supporters to the sea. When Shang Wu forces marched again to eliminate and exterminate her supporters, she took the fleet of ships anchored in the nearby port and set sail for everywhere except China. As a young woman, she had heard rumors of Aeternum, the land of Eternal Life, so she sailed for the Atlantic in hopes of finding and strengthening her power. ”



I kept shaking my head in silence, holding my tongue as I felt that Bao was finally on the verge of discovering the information I was looking for.

Bao shook his head trembling, his joy began to waver. “I was traveling. The plan was always to return to China with the powers of eternal life – if the rumors were true – and use them to regain the throne. Unfortunately, as with all ships sailing very close to Aeternum, our fleet crashed into the island’s storms and we were left on the shores of Ebonscale Reach. “

“But that was not enough to stop Taiying. She made her way inland to place her claim on the ground and met a Corruption agent who promised her the power, eternal life and revenge she was seeking. Empowered by Corruption, she turned most of her loyal followers into those who serve as her ranks of the Corrupt Dynasty. “The rest of us left,” said Bao, his eyes dull with rage and furious. He continued to polish the glass vigorously, despite it having been cleaned many times during his tale confession.

Bao’s voice calmed down. “The stories we have circulated about a corrupt army are true. Zhou Taiying seeks to build a new fleet to return to China and regain not only its throne there, but also make a claim on the world. We have seen… some strange things appearing to her after she was corrupted. Power beyond anything I have seen here, driven by her revenge. ”

The emotional tax was visible on Bao’s face as he finished his tale. However, he kept talking.

“If you are looking for more information,” he said, placing the polished glass on the shelf before proceeding further, “and someone with the coin to pay for your sword and services, the woman you are looking for is Zeng Lingyun, the former “She ‘s in the city. You have to look around and find her tomorrow,” he said, waving his arm at the moon and starlight passing through the window closest to us.

I thanked Bao for the story and the drink, put it in my purse and slid some gold pieces across the rod.

“Safe adventurer travel and good luck.” Said Bao, walking away. “You will need it,” I heard him murmur as I stood and walked away.