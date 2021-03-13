The pandemic shifts the dynamics of elections in Israel





A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the major Israels parties are shifting their campaign strategies as the country moves towards its fourth election in just two years. A poll by radio station 103FM released on Tuesday showed that the Likud Party was taking 28 seats in the next Knesset, the Yesh Atid Party coming in a strong second with 20 seats and the New Hope Party winning 11 seats. The Naftali Bennetts Yamina party rose in the polls and was projected to take 12 seats. 4 A polling station in Ashkelon during the March 2020 elections, as the pandemic began to appear in Israel (Photo: Avi Rokah) Amid a sense of electoral fatigue, the political strategies of Israel’s larger parties reflect the changing realities that the pandemic has brought to light. Many have focused on virtual events and elaborate social media campaigns ahead of the March 23 vote. With more than half the population having at least one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, Israel on Sunday reopened much of its economy just in time for the election. Those who are fully inoculated can obtain vaccine passports so-called green permits that allow them to attend concerts and dine inside restaurants, among other activities. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party was quick to catch on. Likud has begun holding the first political rallies for the green passport on earth, says Avi Hyman, director of the Anglo Likud Campaign. 4 Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara wear masks at an election rally in Afula this week These events are taking place across the country in accordance with the instructions of the Ministry of Health. In addition to enticing the Arab sector, Likud is also emphasizing their Netanyahu or Lapid message. Opposition leader Yair Lapid is the leader of the central Yesh Atid party and is expected to be the largest party in the bloc to oppose Netanyahu after the election. Netanyahu alone will continue to bring in millions of vaccines, the most historic peace treaties, stop Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and turn Israel into the fastest post-coronary economy on earth, just as he turned Israel into the fastest country in land to vaccinate its citizens, said Hyman. As for Yesh Atid, his main slogan is: The time has come for a reasonable government. The premise is that the government under Netanyahu has been anything but reasonable and needs to be changed. 4 Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid in his party’s Twitter campaign (Photo: Twitter) Lapid’s position as a clean, anti-corruption alternative to Netanyahu, Yesh Atid, who once joined forces with Benny Gantz and his Blue and White Party, is now expected to play a crucial role in building the governing coalition. We believe that Israel needs a reasonable government that will address the real problems facing the Israeli public today, starting with rebuilding our economy and our health care system, said a Yesh Atid spokesman. Weve set a clear agenda for Israel and offered a liberal alternative. Because of the pandemic, the party campaign is more visible online through its social media channels, he added. Yesh Atid has always had one of the strongest field operations in the country and that has continued throughout these elections, but instead of our large town hall meetings, we have moved on to large virtual town hall meetings which have reached dozens thousands of people, the spokesman noted. A newcomer to the political arena is New Hope, a center-right party led by former Likud MP and government minister Gideon Saar. 4 New Hope party leader Gideon Sa’ar and former Likud MK Yifat Shasha-Biton campaign ahead of March 23 vote (Photo: Twitter) The party refers to itself as the only hope for change and its main slogan is: Gideon Saar: Prime Minister for all. With this in mind, the party essentially hopes to convince voters that Saar can end the political instability that has plagued Israel for the past two years and be an effective successor to Netanyahu’s right-hand man. New Hope is the only party offering an exit strategy from that cycle of instability, a party spokesman said. Netanyahu has put his interests above those of the country, the spokesman said. The seat is tilted from the center right; therefore, it demands that a center-right leader form a government and end this seemingly endless cycle of elections and instability. Although New Hope started strong at the beginning of its election campaign, the party has slipped in recent polls. However, he hopes to put a speech at the helm of Likud’s strategy. Netanyahu would sail [through] elections, but since the New Hope was founded it is no longer so, the spokesman continued. Like Likud and Yesh Atid, New Hope is aiming to attract a broad base of Israeli voters from across the political spectrum. “Every Israeli citizen believes that this country needs change and believes that this country should be a strong Jewish democratic state,” the spokesman said.







