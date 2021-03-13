India’s second bullet train project: Study begins on high-speed train corridor between these cities

Seven new Bullet train projects will be completed using the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. (Representative Image)

India is moving forward with its second Bullet train project after the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed train corridor. As of Friday, March 12, LiDAR or Light Detection and Ranging Study started for the proposed high-speed rail corridor between Mumbai and Nagpur. It will be part of the Detailed Project Report or RVP. India’s second proposed bullet train project will pass through cities in Maharashtra such as Shahapur, Igatpuri, Nashik, Mehkar, Malegaon, Pulgaon, Wardha and Khapri and will be 736km long, the PTI said, citing a release from National High Speed ​​Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL). The LiDar technology used in the survey speeds up the process and the survey with all the data is expected to be completed in just 3-4 months versus the 10-12 months usually taken for such work, he said.

LiDAR surveys are conducted using the latest technology in which LiDAR aerial and image sensors are placed on an airplane and the air creates capture data related to ground observation. High-power 100-megapixel cameras are used in LiDAR technology to get a clear view of surrounding structures, trees and other land and topography details.

Read also: Wow! Indian Railways also looks at 7 bullet-proof train corridors; everyone will be open to investing in PPP

The NHSRCL has proposals to conduct these surveys and prepare the DPR for seven high-speed rail corridors in India. In addition to Mumbai-Nagpur, other proposed Bullet train projects are 459 km long Delhi-Amritsar corridor, Varanasi-Howrah corridor, 865 km long Delhi-Varanasi corridor, Delhi-Ahmedabad corridor, 711 km long Mumbai-Hyderabad corridor and 435 miles long Chennai -Musical Corridor. Last year, Chairman and Director of the Railways Board, Vinod Kumar Yadav said that these seven new projects for Bullet trains will be completed using the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

India’s first Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train Corridor will be 508 km long and is based on Japans E5 Shinkansen technology. The ambitious Modi govt railway project will boast speeds of over 300 km per hour.