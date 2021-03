The court released on bail three Hong Kong activists in the case involving 47

HONG KONG (Reuters) – The Hong Kong Supreme Court on Saturday released three other activists on bail but granted two arrests in a widely monitored case involving the most widespread use of national security law to date. of cities. The Supreme Court was ruling on an appeal by prosecutors against a lower court decision to grant bail to five activists. Tat Cheng, Michael Pang and Ricky Or were released on bail, while Jeremy Tam and Kwok Ka-ki were released on bail by High Court Judge Esther Toh. Several family members of those who did not accept the condition wept after hearing the verdict, including Tams’s wife. But Kwoks’ wife remained challenging, holding a sign outside the court that read: Dear Hongkonger. You will never walk alone! Add oil! An appeal against bail for four others will be heard on Monday. Allegations of conspiracy to commit atrocities against 47 opposition figures are being closely monitored by foreign diplomats and rights groups. They have raised concerns about the missing space for dissent in the former British colony, which has taken a rapidly authoritarian turn since law enforcement in June 2020. Since 47 were charged about two weeks ago, the court has heard a series of requests for parole. Although most were rejected, the court approved several applications, making immediate appeals from prosecutors. Eight have been granted bail so far, including on Saturday three, after prosecutors’ appeals were rejected or withdrawn. The terms of the bail for the three Saturdays included not threatening national security, participating in any election other than voting, or contacting foreign officials, as well as handing over all travel documents, observing a state, and reporting regularly to the police. 47 are accused of organizing and participating in an unofficial, non-binding primary poll in July 2020 that authorities said was part of a nefarious plot to overthrow the government. The vote was aimed at selecting the strongest opposition candidates for a legislative council election that the government later postponed, citing the coronavirus. Hong Kong laws restrict media coverage of bail hearings. Reporting by Sharon Tam and Jessie Pang; Written by Clare Jim; Edited by James Pomfret and Gerry Doyle

