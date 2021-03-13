UFBU to meet after 2-day strike to take next action: Venkatachalam





Hyderabad, the 13 March Joint Forum of Banking Unions (UFBU) (UNI) will meet and discuss strategy and other course of action following the nationwide two-day strike on 15 and 16 March to oppose the proposed privatization of both public sector banks (PSBs), IDBI Bank and the establishment of Bad Bank by the Central Government. This was reported by the General Secretary of the Employees Association of All Banks of India (AIBEA) Ch Venkatachalam to a Youtube Journalist in Chennai who conducted an online interview with him on Friday. When the scribe asked Mr. Venkatachalam on What would be your next steps if the Government does not agree with your demands ?, he said ‘Do you think I will discuss our strategy and the next course of action through an interview. This will be discussed by the UFBU at our meeting and a decision will be made. Once UFBU decides, I can share with you. You have to wait until then, ‘he added. To another question, Do you think that, with a two-day strike, the Union Government will come down and change their decision, the AIBEA Secretary General said ‘You see, I am not an astrologer. I am a trade unionist. My job is to challenge whether any Government decision is wrong. I am optimistic and believe that we will succeed because our opposition is logical and factual. He said he finds that employees are responding in an extraordinary way. The new employees who are more in number have realized the risk of privatization. They may not be fully experienced in union battles. But they are very educated and very intelligent. The new employees are the front line fighters in this war. It is very encouraging. Older employees know the value of war and so they are also there to run. Further, we are getting great support from all the unions in the country. Many political parties are supporting us. Even the farmers who are now in their struggle are supporting us. Everyone knows the importance of a government bank and the disadvantages of a private bank. Reports should be addressed to the Government regarding our agitation and they should be discussed. The government and the current ruling party also know the importance of public sector banks. There is a milking cow and a golden goose. If the Government continues to privatize, then we will intensify the fight with longer strikes, etc., affirmed the senior leader of the union. MORE UNI CS AND 1528

