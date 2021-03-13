The project’s special journalist joins Nogales International | Local News Stories

My name is Lidia Sarahi Terrazas and this week I started working with Nogales International on a special long-term reporting project called Voces Calladas: Out of the Shadows.
This community-funded project aims to examine political engagement and participation among Spanish-speaking monolingual areas, to identify barriers and to explore ways to mitigate them.
I was born in Sinaloa, Mexico and immigrated to the United States when I was 10. I have a bachelor’s degree in science in communication studies and a master’s degree in investigative journalism, both from Arizona State University. Go Devils of the Sun!
After earning my bachelors, I planned to continue law school which led me to work as a corporate immigration paralegal for two years. I walked the world of immigration during a time of drastic policy changes, and that was when I realized that journalism would help me make a wider impact on the communities I already served.
In 2019, I was accepted into the first master program of investigative journalism offered by the Walter Cronkite School at ASU as an associate of Roy W. Howard. During the program, I had the opportunity to travel to Panama, specifically to Darien Province, to cover offshore migration. I focused on the changes in migration routes experienced by Cuban citizens after the completion of the Cuban Regulatory Act of 1966, otherwise known as wet, dry foot.
Together with my team, I had the opportunity to stroll on the outskirts of Darien Gap, the most dangerous jungle in the world, where various migrant settlements have been created by the Panamanian National Border Service. My immigration background helped me understand new migration phenomena, as well as the relationship between US and Latin American immigration policy.
Recently, I reported to the Howard Center for Investigative Reporting at ASU, focusing on delays in disbursing CARES Act funding used to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on homeless people in Puerto Rico.
I am the oldest of four siblings and I am the first in my family to have graduated from college. For a short period of my life, I worked in the cherry fields of Yakima, Wash. Together with my mother. This was one of the most influential experiences in my life and gives me a unique perspective on covering stories.
Now, I come to Nogales International, where I look forward to producing stories tailored to this community and the unique terrain that is the local border. If you have any questions or tips for history, please contact me at [email protected] or (520) 200-7304.
