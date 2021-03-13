‘Covid is taking over’: Brazil plunges into the deadliest chapter of its epidemic | Brazil

Iit was mid-February when Andr Machado realized that the Brazils coronavirus disaster was entering a new confusing and unrepentant phase. The flood gates opened and water came out, recalls the infectious disease specialist from Our Lady of Conception Hospital in Porto Alegre, one of the largest cities in southern Brazil.

Since then, Machados Hospital, like health centers up and down the country, has been engulfed by a flood of nervousness, gasping at patients, many of them formerly healthy and young. Among the recent admissions was a very pregnant 37-year-old who complained of difficulty breathing and coughing. Doctors perform an emergency C-section to deliver the baby in a desperate attempt to remove pressure from expectant mothers of the severed lung.

We were trying to help people, but this disease is much faster and more aggressive than the tactics we used, Machado, 44, said of his teams’ efforts to keep up with tripling admissions.

It was as if you were whipping a dead horse, he said, before adding: This disease will kill many more people in Brazil.

At the end of last year the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro a fanatical populist of Donald Trump who has happily sabotaged Covid’s blocking efforts declared that his country had achieved end of tail of what was already one of the worst eruptions in the world.

Bolsonaro was wrong.

Three months later Latin America’s largest nation lost nearly 100,000 more lives taking the total death toll to more than 275,000, second only to the US and plunged into the deadliest chapter of its epidemic 13 -monthly.

Jair Bolsonaro speaks to the media in Braslia, Brazil, on March 10th. Photos: Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters

This week, while a record 2,349 daily deaths were reported, former left-wing president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva castrated the moronic treatment of the Bolsonaro crisis and urged citizens to confront their incompetent leader. This country is in a state of unrest and complete confusion because there is no government. I will repeat that: this country has no government, Lula declared, blaming Bolsonaros for the uncivilized leadership and the rejection of science for the scale of the Brazil disaster.

So many lives could have been saved, Lula claimed, warning: Covid is taking the place.

As the emergency intensified this week, first-line health workers from Porto Alegre to Recife, a coastal town 3,000 km north, depict scenes of heartbreak, despair and exhaustion as intensive care units and cemeteries fill up like never before. .

Workers bury a person who died with Covid in Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil, on January 27th. Photos: Raphael Alves / EPA

It feels like you were putting a Band-Aid on a bullet wound, said Eduarda Santa Rosa Barata, a 31-year-old infectologist working at three ICUs in the northeastern state capital Pernambuco, all now stretching to the limit. You are committed to harm reduction You open new beds and they fill up right away.

A few days ago, Barata had admitted a 37-year-old man who had no basic medical conditions but whose lungs had been damaged so much that he needed intubation. It seems so random, she said. It’s a strange disease. It’s scary.

Machado saw some explanations for the tale of cases he and other doctors are seeing now, including political mismanagement and the slowing down of social distance measures, mostly among young people. In recent months such curbing efforts have fallen sharply, with schools and businesses reopening and even Tourism Minister Bolsonaros urging citizens to start the holidays again.

But the doctor suspected that a third, more troubling element was also at work: an enigmatic and significantly more contagious variant called P1 that is thought to have emerged in the Amazon region in late 2020 but is now circulating throughout Brazil, including also in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, where Machado works.

People walk into a mall in So Paulo, Brazil, on March 4th. Photos: Cris Faga / NurPhoto / Rex / Shutterstock

This is not just theoretical. Something was looking into practice, Machado said of the variant, at least 10 of which have been detected in the UK and 15 in the US

Before the end of 2020, you will get a family and one member will be infected, but not the other three or four members, even though they lived in the same environment. You do not see this anymore. If there is a confirmed case, everyone ends up infected with the virus, he said. Obviously it is clear that this new variant is now circulating among us.

Just how much of Brazil’s current crisis is in the new variant, or other variants traced to the UK and South Africa, is a matter of intense debate. Some experts believe the variant has provided a convenient smoking screen for political leaders who have failed to curb an illness that President Bolsonaro has dismissed as a minor flu. While ordering a two-week emergency shutdown in Brazil’s most populous state on Thursday, So Paulo Gov. Joo Doria claimed the variant played a key role in pushing hospitals to the brink. This new type of virus is very aggressive and very dangerous, Doria warned, claiming that Brazil was collapsing under the weight of growth in cases.

Jesem Orellana, an epidemiologist from the Amazon city of Manaus, where hospitals recently ran out of oxygen as a result of the outbreak of infections, obedient mutations were the main culprit. From a political point of view, it is much easier to blame the variant. But we all know that the worst variant of all is the way the epidemic was badly treated, he said.

Orellana suspected that by failing to stop the coronavirus with unpopular and economically painful blockages, politicians at all levels of government were now using the variant as a crutch to support themselves and justify their mistakes and negligence over the epidemic.

Patients in the emergency room of a hospital that was overcrowded in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on March 11th. Photos: Diego Vara / Reuters

But Marcos Boulos, a leading infectious disease specialist, said he had no doubt that the P1 variant was contributing to Brazil loading: There is no way to hide this. Boulos also said anecdotal evidence from hospitals around Brazil suggested the variant was also producing more severe cases in young people. We do not yet have data to categorically state this, but it is possible, from what doctors are seeing, said the professor of So Paulo University.

Here in the hospital we have a 20-year-old woman in the ICU in serious condition. Today you have serious patients in the ICU from all age groups. Before marriage they say she was almost 90% older. Today they are still the majority, but not in the same way, Boulos added.

We still do not know how this works, but what we are seeing There is no other reason why young people would suddenly start suffering from a more serious illness.

So Paulos health secretary Jean Gorinchteyn told reporters this week that in many of these ICU states half the patients were now under 50. I’m talking about 26 and 29 and 30-year-olds often in a very serious condition, he said, urging citizens to avoid crowds and stay home. We all need to understand that what is happening now is a different pandemic from what we saw last year, Gorinchteyn claimed.

Barata said she also had the impression that her Covid patients were getting younger and arriving at the hospital in a worse condition. Despite being immunized with the Chinese-made CoronaVac vaccine in February, she admitted she felt more frightened now than during the previous peak last June. It feels like the virus is approaching every day Everywhere you look around you can tell that someone who has symptoms, or who is sick, or in the hospital The mother-in-law of one of my colleagues is in critical condition in intensive care, she said.

Barata said she was unsure what, if any, role the new variants were playing in the recent disaster in Brazil, but whatever who was responsible, she feared the human tragedy was far from over: It feels like the disease is surrounds us, is closing and infecting all who have not yet caught.

Machado said that after the birth of her 36-week-old baby, the pregnant mother and her baby were immediately sent to intensive care, where the former was placed in a ventilator. We do not know if the shell does it, he admitted last week as hospitals in the Covid-19 wards reached the brink of collapse and fears grew about the global impact of the uncontrolled Brazil epidemic.

Twenty-four hours later, at 10 minutes after midnight, the woman was gone, leaving five orphaned children and a place in disarray.