Scientists may have broken the code for ‘the world’s oldest computer’

TORONTO – Researchers believe they may have solved the mystery behind a 2,000-year-old astronomical calculator otherwise described as the world’s oldest computer.

The Anticythera mechanism has long been a scientific mystery since it was discovered in an ancient drowning in 1901. While scientists have been studying the Anticythera mechanism for decades, only now is research showing promising results.

The device was used in ancient Greece to predict several astronomical events, using a mathematical equation that would line the gears of the mechanism in place.

Now researchers at University College London (UCL) believe they may finally be one step closer to understanding how the Antikythera mechanism managed to predict astronomical events with such accuracy.

Using an ancient Greek mathematical method described by the philosopher Parmenides, the UCL team not only explained how cycles flow for Venus and Saturn, but also managed to recover the cycles of all the other planets where evidence was lacking. according to a press release issued by UCL.

A letter published Friday in Scientific Reports magazine discovered a new display of what scientists believe the device looked like and how it was built.

The sun, moon and planets appear on an impressive tour of ancient Greek splendor, said lead author Tony Freeth.

Only a third of the device survived the shipwreck, splitting it into 82 parts, making it nearly impossible for scientists to solve not only how the mechanism worked, but also what it might look like.

Although two-thirds of the original device has been lost, researchers are able to use modern materials such as 3D modeling and X-rays to recreate the device, its gears and almost its entire front panel in hopes of developing a copy. full-scale Antikythera.

Ours is the first model to match all physical evidence and match the descriptions in the scientific inscriptions engraved on the Mechanism itself, Freeth said.

The ancient mechanism is also described as the world’s first analog computer. Upon his discovery, the bronze was not well known as its exterior had been eroded by the sunken ship.

According to another recent analysis, published in 2020, the researchers found evidence that the front-ring ring mechanisms are a 354-day lunar calendar, compared to a 365-day calendar as previously suggested. The front dial of the mechanism features a movable calendar ring with three Egyptian names engraved in ancient Greek.

The study further explains that the findings have the potential to resolve some unresolved issues in the literature, potentially furthering our understanding of Ancient Egyptian calendars.

Our finding that the Antikythera mechanism did not have a 365-day calendar as previously thought poses a significant and exciting challenge for the research community. We have presented clear data about a basic attribute of the car that is really different from what was considered real, and this of course leads to a cascade with interesting and exciting consequences for a considerable part of the research, Chris Budiselic, co-author of the newspaper told CTVNews.ca on Friday.

ULC researchers are using the little evidence that exists for the ancient computer to solve other scientific mysteries of the past.

They believe the work will bring them closer to understanding how the ancient Greeks were able to build other advanced technologies that were thousands of years ahead of their time.