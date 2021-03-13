Bright future in the region for green energy The economy

Across sectors, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected large and small businesses, even forcing some local favorites to shut down for good. But for the green energy economy in the Monadnock Region and beyond, there may be a bright spot on the horizon.
According to a report published in December by the Solar Energy Industry Association, solar energy accounted for 43 percent of new U.S. energy capacity additions by the third quarter of 2020. And the industry expects to install more than 19 gigawatts of solar this year, which is enough to supply more than 3.6 million homes an increase of 43 percent compared to last year.
Local business owners say they have seen a similar trend in the Monadnock Region. Victoria Roberts, co-founder and co-owner of Southern Vermont Solar in Brattleboro, says sales have grown rapidly business during the pandemic.
The interest rate just rose, Roberts notes. [number] of people interested and willing and willing to go solar has increased dramatically. This is positive, but there are so many challenges.
The company, which offers residential and commercial solar installations and battery storage installations, used the Federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) early in the pandemic, she says. This helped the business stay afloat as its installation projects stalled during closure.
But when Southern Vermont Solar was able to open back, difficulties remained, especially when it came to supplying enough supply to meet local demand for its Tesla Powerwall batteries.
We have a ton of sales and then we still haven’t gotten the product, says Roberts, which put us in a really challenging situation because we had staff to meet demand, but then the product never came in.
In Keene, Green Energy Options has faced similar hurdles amid a surge in sales, according to owner Valerie Piedmont. In addition to solar installation, the business offers efficient heating solutions such as pellet stoves and mini-split heat pumps. But Piedmont says during the pandemic, their suppliers may have only 90 percent of the parts they need to assemble a stove, leaving Green Energy options stuck.
It just seems like, in general, it lasts longer because there are all these small flaws in the supply chain that we have never had to deal with before, says Piedmont.
She notes that while Green Energy Options had previously contracted most of its installation services, the company has brought those services in-house during the pandemic to meet the growing need and ensure employee and customer safety.
Piedmont says a large portion of the interest has come from new residents moving to Granite state, while some determined residents have focused on improving the home during outages that have limited them to their living spaces. She says it has been apparent that customers are stressed and exhausted by the public health crisis, which has made it even more important for Green Energy Options to focus on building customer relationships.
I think part of the opportunity has been finding out how to serve our customers with these masks, says Piedmont, and being able to be our own warm and friendly self through our masks and just normalize what they were facing now. .
Roberts noted that Southern Vermont Solar is working with local service provider Green Mountain Power to provide affordable loans for solar-powered Tesla Powerwall batteries, with new spots on the program opening in January.
Time for everything, making battery storage affordable through utility programs plus pandemic, was like a recipe for people who wanted these services in a really bold way, says Roberts.
According to a report by the Solar Energy Industry Associations, about 70 percent of the industrial market in the third quarter of 2020 came from utility-scale projects, in part because of cities and towns working to meet their reduction goals. of carbon.
The city of Elm is among the communities working to reduce its carbon footprint. By the end of the year, Keene City Council was on the verge of approving a comprehensive energy plan that aims to turn the city into 100 percent renewable sources for all electricity by 2030 and for all heating and transportation energy by in 2050.
John Kondos, a board member of the Peterborough-based Monadnock Sustainability Center, says the nonprofit is also working with Cheshire County, Keene City and several area cities to develop community energy programs in which local governments provide and provide energy for residents within the coming years. Such programs give municipalities more control over their source of power, he explained.
Kondos notes that advocacy efforts have continued in the area throughout the pandemic, with the Monadnock Sustainability Center offering presentations and workshops on the climate crisis and electric vehicle charging initiatives in Zoom. At the same time, green energy sources like solar and wind have continued to grow, he says.
COVID has blurred everyone’s assessment of what is happening, but the really good news is that the wind and sun have really exploded, says Kondos. They are now, in many countries, the world’s most economical source of electricity, beating pants from coal and even natural gas in many countries.
This is thanks in part to federal tax incentives, which allow registrants to deduct 26 percent of the cost of installing a solar power system from their federal taxes. The fate of tax credits was unclear as 2020 was closing, but shortly before the end of the year, Congress passed a second COVID-19 mitigation bill that includes expanded federal incentives for solar power installations.
If they decide to keep [the tax credits], I think it will just continue on an upward trajectory, and there is nothing stopping people from wanting to go solar, Roberts said in mid-December.
At the same time, the potential capacity of the Monadnock Regions for renewable energy is expanding.
In late December, state officials gave the final action to a 110-acre solar panel to move forward with construction in Fitzwilliam. The project will be the largest solar group in the state, with the capacity to power about 7,000 homes. Power companies in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island have signed up to buy electricity so far.
Just east, the Antrim wind project was completed in late 2019, with nine turbines now generating enough power to power about 12,000 homes.
Local green energy providers and advocates say the public health crisis could result in long-term impacts for the area, in part by telling Americans how poorly prepared the country is for the imminent threat of climate change.
People will accept the fact that the pandemic was really almost a warning or a warm-up or a choice of your analogy a Little League game, says Kondos. And now you will go to the big leagues in the face of the climate crisis.
Piedmont points to protests that have erupted during the outbreak over issues such as racial justice, housing equity and climate change mitigation as a sign of changing attitudes that may continue to feed the green energy sector.
For now, there is only one major social movement, which says we can not continue with the way business has been conducted in the past, says Piedmont. And we should have all our decisions reflect our love for humanity and the planet and progressive thinking rather than any short-sighted greed.