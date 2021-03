The American Endometriosis Foundation announces International Patient Day

NEW YORK–(WIRE BUSINESS) – The American Endometriosis Foundation invites the world to learn more about endometriosis by joining it International Patient Conference 2021, The Road to a Cure: Connecting Patients to Science. The conference is in partnership with International Society for Gynecological Endoscopy (ISGE) Virtual Endo24: Global View medical conference 19-21 March 2021, taking place in four simultaneous channels in three time zones. We were excited to look forward to the first day worldwide with endometriosis patients and to thank ISGE for their cooperation, said Tamer Seckin, MD, co-founder of the American Endometriosis Foundation. This disease affects 200 million women worldwide severely affecting both health and quality of life. Early detection of endometriosis is as essential as chronic pelvic pain, recurrent surgeries, inability to be intimate with a partner, and fertility issues all affect the overall well-being of patients. Our conference provides expertise and a support network to strengthen the worldwide endometriosis community. This global event with ISGE President Pesad Paya Pasic is supported and also joined by separate speakers Dr. Neil Johnson, President of the World Endometriosis Society; and global endometriosis influencer and founder of the World Endometriosis Organization (WEO), Deborah Bush. Medical professionals, patient advocates, nutritionists, pain specialists, acupuncturists and mental health professionals share their expert advice, along with patients including actress Kym Jackson and chef, restaurateur, author and TV personality Judy Joo, sharing their stories and their tools for advocacy, management and support. We believe that living with endometriosis requires a collaborative and interdisciplinary effort that prioritizes patients’ voices, said Margaret Caspler Cianci, Executive Director at EndoFound. Patient Day was created and inspired by patients with endometriosis, and we invite you to share this day with your loved ones and support network. Together we can seek the information and support the endo community deserves. The virtual conference is provided free of charge and available to anyone who decides to register. To learn more and to record the visit https://www.endofound.org/patientday. Social etiquette:



@EndoFound About EndoFound: The Endometriosis Foundation of America (EndoFound) was co-founded by Padma Lakshmi and Tamer Seckin, MD, in 2009. It seeks to increase disease awareness, provide advocacy, facilitate expert surgical training, and fund historical endometriosis research. Engaged in a powerful campaign to inform both the medical community and the public, EndoFound emphasizes the critical importance of early diagnosis and effective intervention while at the same time providing education for the next generation of medical professionals and their patients.







