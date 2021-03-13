Telangana: The stage set for the MLC elections from 2 constituencies of Graduates | Hyderabad News





HYDERABAD: The stage has been set for Sunday’s vote in the Telangana Legislative Council from two Graduate constituencies where multi-angle competition is being seen.

The polls would be held from 8 am to 4 pm for the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduate constituencies.

Jumbo-sized ballot boxes and large ballot papers have been prepared for voting in view of the large number of disputing candidates.

Up to 93 candidates are running from the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad electorate while 71 nominees are in contention from the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda electorate.

Over 10 graduates will exercise their exclusivity in the preferential method in 1,530 polling stations.

The election campaign from the two Maturantura constituencies witnessed a war of words between the ruling TRS and the BJP and the opposition Congress.

Against the backdrop of unexpected setbacks in the Dubbak Assembly civic polls and the Hyderabad civil polls late last year, the TRS government made a determined effort to win both Council seats and appointed state ministers, MPs and other campaign leaders. .

In a surprise move, TRS introduced the daughter of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao S Vani Devi, an educator and artist, as her candidate from the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduate Electorate.

Sitting MLC and BJP leader N Ramachander Rao, however, made a spiritual campaign. Union MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy, BJP national president OBC Morcha K Laxman and other leaders tried for BJP nominee.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ chaired two meetings recently to support Ramachander Rao’s candidacy.

TRS Labor President and Minister of State KT Rama Rao, who led the TRS campaign, attacked the BJP over the NDA government which allegedly is not fulfilling the promises made by Telangana at the time of the split of Andhra Pradesh and is suspected of not providing two crore jobs in the country each year as promised.

BJP, meanwhile, tried to put TRS in power for allegedly neglecting the education sector and not providing jobs, among other things.

The Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency is witnessing fierce competition as former Minister G Chinna Reddy (Congress), TDP Telangana unit president L Ramana and former MLC K Nageshwar, a prominent analyst and others are also in quarrel.

TRS came down to MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy from the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduate electorate while the candidate for BJP is G Premender Reddy. Telangana leader Jana Samiti (TJS) M Kodandaram is at loggerheads with the electorate.

The vote count will take place on March 17th.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos