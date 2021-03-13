Spanish police seize home-made ‘Narco-Submarine’ destined for drug smuggling





Police in Spain have seized a home-made submarine, which they believe was built to smuggle illegal drugs. The move was part of a larger operation involving the European Union crime agency Europol. Called a “narco-submarine”, the blue vehicle is 29.5 meters long and was discovered in a warehouse in the southern city of Málaga. The seizure took place in February but was only reported by the Spanish National Police on Friday. The makeshift ship is made of fiberglass and plywood and authorities believe it was created to transport drugs but has not yet been used for its intended purpose. Police arrested 52 people during raids across Spain and seized hundreds of pounds of cocaine, marijuana and hashish. Officers also dismantled a drug lab. The submarine is thought to have originated in Colombia. It has three porcelains and two 200-horsepower engines. The ship is unfinished and Spanish police said at a news conference on Friday that it never undertook a first voyage. “We present the first semi-submersible vessel stationed in Spain, which was preparing to traffic drugs. [We] participated in a large-scale operation that allowed us to capture 52 members of a narcotics production and distribution network, “said the Spanish National Police. “We think he would go offshore to meet a mother ship [to] “Take the drugs on board,” Rafael Perez, the head of Spain’s police force, told reporters. He said the drugs were likely cocaine. Perez said the submarine “is like an iceberg” because most of it would be submerged in water. “In practice, almost all of this goes underwater except the top, which is the only part of it that would be seen by another ship or a helicopter,” he said. Home submarines have been used to transport illegal medicines in the past. They have participated in smuggling operations between Latin America and the US, but are relatively rare in Europe. One such ship crashed off the coast of Galicia in northwestern Spain in November 2019. It was carrying over 4,400 lb of cocaine, which police seized. Two people were arrested and are said to be from Ecuador. In September 2019, the U.S. Coast Guard captured a 40-foot-long improvised submarine carrying 12,000 lb of cocaine with the help of the Colombian Coast Guard. The drugs were valued at more than $ 165 million.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos