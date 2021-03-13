Modi, Solih, Rajapaksa among world leaders to attend Bangladesh 50th anniversary of independence

Several world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and heads of state and government from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and the Maldives, will visit Bangladesh later this month to attend major celebrations to mark the golden jubilee of country from Pakistan

The golden jubilee celebrations to be held from March 17-27 to mark the country’s independence from Pakistan after the 1971 Liberation War also coincide with the centenary of the birth of the Nation Father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Prime Minister Modi and the four heads of state and government from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and the Maldives will be among the distinguished foreign guests to join the celebrations under special programs, said Bangladeshi government chief information officer Surath Kumar Sarkar for PTI.

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will be the first foreign figure to arrive on a three-day tour on March 17, followed by Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa who will arrive on March 19 in a two-day tour. Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari will be in Dhaka for a two-day tour from March 22 while Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering will be in the country from March 24 to March 25.

Prime Minister Modi will arrive on March 26 on a two-day visit and join the main celebrations of Independence Day which also marks 50 years of Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations.

The heads of state and foreign governments will join separately in several identical programs as part of the celebrations while Mr Modi’s visit would be an extended visit that would take him to three countries outside Dhaka, Mr Sarkar said.

Foreign dignitaries will also visit the Bangabandhu Museum to mark the centenary of the birth of the Nation Father.

The museum was actually the private residence of the founder of the country where he was killed in a coup in 1975 along with most of his family members while his eldest daughter incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana survived the massacre.

They were on a short tour of Germany at the time of the coup which also killed the 10-year-old son of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Russell.

According to the schedule, world leaders would visit the national memorial on the outskirts of the capital to pay homage to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War, see special military parades, join state banquets, and visit the Bangabandhu Museum.

“But the Indian Prime Minister will also visit the Bangabandhu temple in (his village house) in Tungipara and two Hindu temples outside Dhaka,” Mr Sarkar said.

The temples are places of worship especially of the Matua community, a large part of them are residents of the state of West Bengal of India.

Bangladesh had originally planned grand celebrations for the 50s of Independence and the centenary of Bangabandhu’s birth, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the country to reconsider the plan for health reasons.

Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, who visited Bangladesh earlier this month, had said that Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Dhaka would be a “very memorable one”, as he described India’s strategic ties with Bangladesh as a “one”. 360 degree partnership “.

Mr Jaishankar, who also held comprehensive discussions with his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen, said Bangladesh was essential to India’s ‘First Neighborhood’ policy and increasingly relevant to the country’s ‘Birth Act’.

On March 9, Ms. Hasina during an online event for the inauguration of the Maitri Setu Bridge connecting Tripura with Bangladesh had recalled India’s role in the Bangladesh Liberation War.

“Fifty years ago, in 1971, India opened its border to the people of Bangladesh to support their struggle for freedom. Today, we are building a prosperous region together,” she said.

The 1.9 km Maitri Setu is built on the Feni River flowing between the Indian border at Tripura and Bangladesh, and connects Sabroom in India with Ramgarh in Bangladesh.

Mr Modi said the bridge would give an impetus to economic opportunity in Bangladesh in addition to the Northeast region and thanked Dhaka for co-operation in completing the project.

Mr Modi said the bond not only strengthens the friendship between India and Bangladesh but also proves to be a strong business bond.