Biden keeping Ukraine at bay

There is a real atmosphere of awkwardness between the United States and Ukraine in the front of the Biden administration, said Daniel Vajdich, a senior non-resident associate at the Atlantic Council that specializes in Europe and Eurasia. I think there are very real consequences, left over from blame in that sense.

Ukraine’s portfolio is one of the most complex foreign policy issues facing the new president as he juggles domestic political considerations, promoting an anti-corruption agenda globally, and the U.S. response to a gas pipeline. next Germany-Russia that, if it ends, will please an ally, thrill an adversary and deprive Ukraine of billions of dollars in annual revenue.

So far, Bidens has been deliberate in his approach. In his nearly 50 days in office, he has spoken with nearly two dozen world leaders, from allies to opponents to restraints. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a key partner in the front lines of the battle with Russia and the man who inadvertently found himself in the spotlight of Trump’s impeachment, is still waiting his turn.

There is a merit for Zelensky to sit down and wait his turn for a phone call, said a former US official who remains close to the Biden administration. He is not fighting with all his might to fight corruption. In fact, pro-Russian oligarchs in Ukraine have gained tremendous power since Zelensky came to power. So there must be fierce love with Zelensky when that one-on-one conversation happens.

A senior administration official stressed that America’s commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and Euro-Atlantic aspirations is strong and discouraged the public from over-reading the fact that Biden has not yet summoned Zelensky.

I know he expects to speak with President Zelensky to discuss the ambitious agenda at the heart of our revived partnership, the official said. She added that both Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin AND Secretary of State Antony Blinken have talked to their Ukrainian counterparts.

Zelensky tried to stay calm during Trumps’ first indictment, working hard to stay away from internal political unrest. But he told reporters at one point during the saga that it was not wise to block aid to a strategic partner in the war with a major western adversary. The Biden administration last month released half of the $ 250 million in security aid appropriated by Congress, the other half depending on Ukraine’s progress on anti-corruption reforms being negotiated in advance with Kiev.

We have a lot to do to show our commitment to an anti-corruption agenda and the rule of law, said a former senior Zelensky aide who still advises the government.

Zelensky is also unaware of the political forces at work, as he has witnessed how Bidens’s open calls for reform in Ukraine were armed in the last two years of the Trump administration. In a now infamous phone call in July 2019, Trump attempted to bribe Zelensky to investigate Bidens’s relationship in Ukraine in order to disrupt Bidens’ election campaign. Trump was blamed during the episode. But his allies have continued to try to use Biden and his sons working in Ukraine as a political cudgel.

You would think that Ukrainians would have learned that following a phone call with the President of the United States in the past has turned out to have not been a good idea, joked former US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor. Bad things came out of that last call.

Zelensky’s former aide said there is widespread recognition in Kiev that Washington is pursuing a tough approach to reforms in Ukraine.

It is not an unusual strategy for Biden, who pushed for anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine while he was vice president. In late 2015, he launched agitation for Ukraine to remove its top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, and threatened to withhold up to $ 1 billion in US aid until Shokin was fired. It was that threat that was used by Trump allies as proof that he was trying to help his sons in business relations an accusation that made little sense since at the time Shokin was not investigating the Burisma gas company, on board of which Hunter Biden was sitting.

Although President Biden has not yet summoned Zelensky or engaged directly with the Ukrainians in any official way, he has signaled to Kiev that his reform initiatives must continue. In a significant step this month, the State Department sanctioned powerful Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, in what Ukrainians and US foreign policy experts perceived as a not-so-subtle allusion to Zelensky doing more to restrain the oligarchs themselves.

I think it is important that Zelensky be able to represent in [Ukrainian parliament] that U.S. support was not suddenly made unrelated, said Senator Chris Murphy (D-League), a member of the Ukrainian Senate Committee Group. They are very different verses from those that existed during the Trump administration, but we still expect reforms in order to be a friend, partner and advocate.

Oleksandr Danylyuk, who served as Zelenskys national security adviser until the end of 2019, said Ukrainians heard the message of Kolomoisky sanctions loudly and clearly. That’s the signal from the US to act, he said. Zelensky has all the tools necessary to deal with the oligarchs if he really wants to.

Case in point: Ukraine’s recent decision to sanction powerful Ukrainian businessman Viktor Medvedchuk, a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin who also serves as a senior official for Ukraine’s pro-Russian political party For Life.

US and European officials have widely seen Medvedchuk’s sanctions as a step in the right direction. But the US wants to see a wider de-oligarchization campaign, and it is still unclear whether the sanctions were the first step towards such a campaign or whether they were simply the result of a civil war for power.

If I were sitting in the White House, I would see that in Ukraine there have clearly been some withdrawals of anti-corruption efforts that were directed during the Obama administration, Danylyuk said.

An area of ​​concern for the Biden administration has been the efforts of the Ukrainian parliaments to exercise greater control over the countries’ National Anti-Corruption Bureau. A bill passed by lawmakers last month would empower them to fire the director of the Biden administration. NABUs Artem Sytnyk.

Another bad omen from the administration’s perspective has been the Kyiv dispute with the International Monetary Fund, which suspended a $ 700 billion payment to Ukraine earlier this year until the government makes more progress in reforming its justice system. removes natural gas subsidies for Ukrainian households and re-establishes its central bank independence.

After a very quick start, I think the Zelenskys reform agenda has stalled predictably, Murphy said. In particular, NABU should be empowered and Sytnyk should be able to act independently people should be afraid of him and his action. So I think it is important for us, from the beginning, to make it clear that if the reforms continue in 2021 at the same pace they did in 2020, it will be difficult to raise the issue in Congress to continue supporting Ukraine. .

Taylor, who served as the U.S. charge d’affaires in Ukraine after former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was forced out of her position by the Trump administration, said he believed Ukrainians should be secured by the new administration, not not only because it sanctioned Kolomoisky one of the most destructive oligarchs in Ukraine, but also because statement issued by Biden last month vowing never to recognize Russia’s alleged annexation of Crimea.

You do not receive such presidential statements every day, Taylor said.

But Crimea is just one of several thorny issues. Some Ukrainian government officials are nervous about this administration approach to Nord Stream 2, a major Germany-Russia gas pipeline under construction that could deprive Kiev of up to $ 1 billion a year and give Russia more control over the region. Lawmakers had expected a report from the State Department last month to identify more targets for Nord Stream 2 sanctions, as required by law. But the report identified only two Russian ships involved in the project that had already been sanctioned by the Trump administration.

The former Zelensky aide said a major domestic concern was that the Biden administration would prioritize its relationship with Germany, which wants Nord Stream 2 construction to continue at the expense of Ukraine’s security.

The senior administration official withdrew again, saying that we are continuing to look at entities that may be involved in sanctioned activities and will take the necessary next steps from there. The official added that Biden sees the pipeline as a clear example of Russia’s aggressive action in the region, which provides the means to use a critical natural resource for political pressure and malignant influence on Europe.

Taylor, the former ambassador, acknowledged that there is a political tension within the new administration between the desire to repair US relations with Germany, which was hit by Trump, and the defense of European energy security and Ukraine’s sovereignty. But he noted that allies do not agree all the time remaining friends and partners, and argued that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s opposition depends largely on Ukraine’s strengthening.

There must be a return to a recognition that if Ukraine succeeds, then Mr Putin fails, he said. If Ukraine manages to become a normal European country, a market-oriented, market-based part of Europe, then Putinism fails. I think President Biden understands that.