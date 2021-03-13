International
Lucha libre wrestlers in Mexico fight against Covid-19 in a wide market
A youth office in the Mexican city government this month began setting up opportunities in various markets in the capital to raise awareness of the pandemic while also promoting the cultural heritage of lucha libre is one of Mexico’s most popular sports.
Reuters
PUBLISHED N ON 13 MARCH 2021 05:15 PM IST
Mexico’s famous lucha libre wrestlers turned Latin America’s largest wholesale food market into a battleground against COVID-19 this week, descending paths to encourage people to wear masks to contain the virus.
A year into the pandemic, the arenas that usually draw thousands of rushing spectators to see freestyle wrestling opportunities in lucha libre fighting have remained closed.
So the masked wrestlers have gotten another fight.
“Put on a mask!” a set of opportunities with traditional clothing were sought after by buyers and sellers on the active streets of Mexico City’s wide market in Central de Abasto. “Be responsible!”
Those who resisted were sprayed with disinfectant.
Every day, the market that stretches into an area equal to about 327 football fields attracts about half a million people, making it a hot spot for infections.
The official Mexico number from COVID-19 is close to 200,000, the third highest in the world.
While many Mexicans wear masks, markets have been one of the biggest challenges for officials trying to keep food supplies open while containing the spread of the virus.
“We have to keep fighting,” said a blue-clad wrestler who performs under the name Ciclon Ramirez Junior.
“The campaign is so that people know that they can not stop fighting (against the virus), that they should wear masks and use gels. This fight is not over, we should give more.”
A youth office in the Mexican city government this month began setting up opportunities in various markets in the capital to raise awareness of the pandemic while also promoting the cultural heritage of lucha libre is one of Mexico’s most popular sports.
A major tourist attraction, lucha libre masked warriors have long captured the imagination of spectators with their mysterious identities and performances outside the wall.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
SHUT
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]