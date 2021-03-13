Mexico’s famous lucha libre wrestlers turned Latin America’s largest wholesale food market into a battleground against COVID-19 this week, descending paths to encourage people to wear masks to contain the virus.

A year into the pandemic, the arenas that usually draw thousands of rushing spectators to see freestyle wrestling opportunities in lucha libre fighting have remained closed.

So the masked wrestlers have gotten another fight.

“Put on a mask!” a set of opportunities with traditional clothing were sought after by buyers and sellers on the active streets of Mexico City’s wide market in Central de Abasto. “Be responsible!”

Those who resisted were sprayed with disinfectant.

Cheap opportunity Lucha, Ciclon Ramirez sprays water with a man while he and others encourage without masks to wear masks as a preventive measure against persistent coronavirus disease. (REUTERS)

Every day, the market that stretches into an area equal to about 327 football fields attracts about half a million people, making it a hot spot for infections.

The official Mexico number from COVID-19 is close to 200,000, the third highest in the world.

While many Mexicans wear masks, markets have been one of the biggest challenges for officials trying to keep food supplies open while containing the spread of the virus.

“We have to keep fighting,” said a blue-clad wrestler who performs under the name Ciclon Ramirez Junior.

“The campaign is so that people know that they can not stop fighting (against the virus), that they should wear masks and use gels. This fight is not over, we should give more.”

A youth office in the Mexican city government this month began setting up opportunities in various markets in the capital to raise awareness of the pandemic while also promoting the cultural heritage of lucha libre is one of Mexico’s most popular sports.

Lucha libre wrestlers, encourage without masks to wear masks. (REUTERS)

A major tourist attraction, lucha libre masked warriors have long captured the imagination of spectators with their mysterious identities and performances outside the wall.