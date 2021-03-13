Portugal will be removed from the UK red list





By TPN / Lusa, in News, COVID-19, Health & Environment, Europe, UK · 13-03-2021

Portugal will be removed from the ‘red list’ of countries whose travelers are subject to quarantine in hotels in the UK, with the official announcement expected on Monday. According to British press reports, the final decision is expected to be announced by Transport Minister Grant Shapps. While the news has been hailed as a positive indicator for the tourism industry, it is understood that the British Government should maintain current restrictions that only allow citizens and residents to enter and ban travel abroad without valid justification until at least mid-May. Portugal is the only European country among the 33, mainly African and South American countries, whose travel has been banned, except for nationals or residents, to reduce the risk of importing more infectious and resistant variants of coronavirus vaccines, such as those discovered in Brazil in South Africa. Travelers from countries on the so-called ‘red list’, which also includes Brazil, Angola, Cape Verde and Mozambique, are required to comply with a 10-day quarantine at a hotel designated by the authorities and pay the cost of 7 1,750 (2,030). euro). The move was introduced on 15 February, but the UK had already suspended direct flights from Portugal on 15 January, a move Portugal also brought in on 23 January. Currently, travelers from the UK (and Brazil) heading to Portugal are required to comply with 14 days of prophylactic isolation, a measure expected to end on Tuesday. A petition to the British Parliament to persuade the British Government to remove Portugal from the list garnered more than 24,000 signatures in a week, having passed the 10,000 hurdle implying an executive response. Portugal’s inclusion in the list of countries subject to hotel quarantine was considered “discriminatory” by Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva, who spoke by telephone with British counterpart Dominic Raab earlier this month. “These restrictive measures are even more incomprehensible as the Portuguese epidemiological situation has evolved favorably and there is no significant prevalence of the Brazilian and South African variants,” the ministry wrote on Twitter. Days earlier, Portugal’s ambassador to the UK, Manuel Lobo Antunes, had criticized the “huge financial burden” and called the measures “disproportionate and unfair”, in an article published in the Daily Telegraph. “In my opinion, subjecting any human being to an extreme quarantine regime, under security supervision, for a period of ten days and at his own expense, is not something to be considered,” he argued and said that travelers arriving in The UK from Portugal may be quarantined “in the warmth and comfort of their own homes”. Last week, the international law firm PGMBM announced that it was preparing a lawsuit against the quarantine policy, claiming that it contained elements of illegality, namely the need to pay for possible violations of international law and human rights, especially for children. . The British government began easing the closure in England on Monday with the reopening of schools, but said it would continue to ban non-essential travel abroad, including holidays, until May 17 soon. Until then, he intends to evaluate a study with recommendations for the safe restoration of international travel, including the possible introduction of vaccination certificates.







