Still its America first in vaccines as Russia, China fill the gap | National and World

After failing to broker a deal with Pfizer Inc., Argentine President Alberto Fernandez was so desperate to secure Covid-19 vaccines that he launched a passenger plane to Moscow in December to bring doses of Sputnik V before his regulators had a chance to pass the shot

The approval for emergency use arrived hours before the Aerolineas Argentina flight carrying 300,000 Russian shots landed at Buenos Aires airport, with much media hype.

All over the developing world, countries like Argentina have been squeezed by the richest nations in the race to secure vaccines produced by Western companies like Pfizer and Moderna Inc. In much of Africa and large parts of Latin America, South Asia, and Southeast Asia, little or no vaccine has been distributed, according to the Bloombergs Vaccine Tracker.

As a candidate and then president, Joe Biden rejected Donald Trumps America’s first approach to the world. But when it comes to vaccines, Biden is essentially following the practice of his predecessors to ensure that Americans are fully protected before splitting doses worldwide.

Seeing an opportunity to exercise soft power, Russia and China have cracked down on that breach, giving doses to countries from Chile to the Philippines as a way to seek favor. While the US makes promises for the future, Russia and China are giving, albeit modestly, now.

The United States has not made a diplomatic gesture that is as familiar as what Russia and China are doing by achieving their current vaccines, said Annie Pforzheimer, a retired U.S. diplomat who wrote a report on the response to US to pandemic in Latin America.

Some critics, including the president of Argentina, are more outspoken, accusing rich nations of rallies at their expense.

Enter Vladimir Putin. Russia’s president is discussing the introduction of its Sputnik vaccine, which has been found to be a very effective part of his calls with foreign leaders. Russia has pledged to deliver 700 million doses of the vaccine abroad this year, although production so far has not kept pace.

Then there is China. On trips to Myanmar and Brunei in recent months, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has pledged assistance in distributing vaccines as he calls for greater cooperation on President Xi Jinpings’s trade and infrastructure projects and the Road Initiative. The state-owned media of China has declared its Sinovac as very effective, despite concerns about the promised security and level of protection. Eagerness about the possible side effects of vaccines has grown in mainland China and Hong Kong.

The United States is alarmed by those efforts and is emphasizing $ 4 billion in support for Covax, an initiative supported by the World Health Organization, the Gavi Vaccines Alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Readiness Innovations, which provides low-cost vaccines to development.

We are concerned about the use or attempt to use vaccines as a tool of diplomacy by Russia and China, said Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, this month.

Covaxs’ goal is to help build production capacity and place orders in advance so it can deliver up to 2 billion doses by the end of this year. Its purpose is to help end the most acute phase of the pandemic and vaccinate 20 percent of the population of the target countries. But it still has to compete with countries like the US and UK to sign those deals.

There is a huge gap to fill. As of last week, 80 percent of the world’s vaccine supply had gone to just 10 rich countries, according to Robbie Silverman, senior corporate advocacy manager for Oxfam America.

Meanwhile, President Biden has ordered sufficient doses of vaccines to completely inoculate every American adult twice, with the administration saying it must prepare for any unexpected cases as more than 529,000 citizens died from the coronavirus over the past year, more than any other nation.

We would start by making sure Americans cared first, but then they would try to help the rest of the world, Biden said at the White House on Wednesday. Vowing to work with Covax, he said, we would not be ultimately safe until the world is safe.

The rest of the world does not want to wait any longer. So although citizens in developing countries are sometimes skeptical about the efficacy of non-Western vaccines for which clinical trial data is less available, their leaders had no choice but to look for Russian and Chinese photographs.

Pfizer, which developed its vaccine with Germany BioNTech SE, has been criticized for doing what some countries call excessive compensation claims in Latin America, although it has recently signed more deals. Before heading to Russia, the former Argentine health minister said in December that Pfizers’ conditions for purchasing her vaccine were unacceptable.

The company defended its position.

Pfizer and BioNTech are determined to work with governments to ensure equal and affordable access to our Covid-19 vaccine for people around the world, Pfizer spokeswoman Sharon Castillo wrote in response to questions. In markets that have no legal or legislative protections available in the United States, we work with governments to find mutually acceptable solutions, including contractual redress clauses.

Castillo said Pfizer has completed supply agreements with eight countries in Latin America Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru and Uruguay, and negotiations are ongoing with several other governments.

The U.S. role in vaccine donation may shift in the summer. Production is on the rise, and Bidens’ announcement that the U.S. will have enough supplies by the end of May to vaccinate all American adults means the picture could change. At the same time, China and Russia are nowhere near vaccinating their entire population.

“Starting in June, we will be able to use hundreds of millions of vaccines and may be the largest source of supply by the end of the year,” said Krishna Udayakumar, director of the Global Center for Health Innovation. The US will play a strong leading role in the global response including the possibility of vaccines.

Public health and humanitarian experts argue that not vaccinating other parts of the world harms America’s own interests. There is a weakness of the global economy from keeping other countries closed, there is a risk that the virus could spread to other countries and it has diplomatic optics.

The United Nations, Oxfam and other groups are calling on rich countries to share their intellectual property so that vaccines can be produced worldwide. Moreover, they are seeking continued investment in production capacity and more licensing agreements.

There is a huge abyss of inequality that worries for many reasons, said Silverman from Oxfam. This leaves a vacuum for other countries to come and give doses to promote their national interest.

Western leaders insist that as Covax gains strength, perceptions will shift. Several countries, from Ghana to the Philippines, have started taking doses in recent weeks. The US and its allies are betting that those countries will soon notice a huge impact from investing in Covax.

The global effort to deliver safe and effective coronavirus vaccines is not a race, Barbara Woodward, the UK ambassador to the UN, told Bloomberg News. We need to work together, and the Covax structure is the best way for countries to work together to ensure equal access to vaccines.