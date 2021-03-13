COVID-19 hit the sports world hard – Times News Online

When an opponent is physically unable to proceed to a boxing match, a technical knockout (TKO) is declared.

Last March, the coronavirus pandemic bent its muscles in all aspects of life and the sports world was no exception.

COVID-19 initially overwhelmed the sports world with a severe shock storm. The virus brought numerous dizzying blows to high school, college and professional sports. There were many early knockouts as the seasons in all sports and at all levels were either significantly paused or canceled permanently.

But for the most part, the sports world avoided an TKO.

This week was the one year anniversary of when COVID entered the network and made it known to athletes and fans. In this article, Times News will take a look back and summarize the fight against COVID in a round division of what happened and when it happened.

Round 1

On March 11, 2020, COVID-19 threw a punch at Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert. He came out positive and the virus attacked, forcing the NBA to abruptly end his season.

Round 2

A day later, COVID dropped Major League Baseballs Spring Training, and Commissioner Rob Manfred suspended the start of the regular season from what would initially be just two weeks. With pandemic body punches across the country, and under pressure from the CDC, the MLBs pedaled and shifted the start of their season to July 23 with a 60-game reduced schedule that ended September 27th. No fans were allowed into the games, but season ticket holders may have cardboard cuts by themselves to sit in their current seats.

In these early rounds, the pandemic was topping all the judges’ cards. As of July, 34 MLB players had tested positive for the virus. Most returned following their quarantine. The other 22 players decided not to play throughout the season. A total of 43 games were postponed until September 20th.

On the same day that MLB announced it was postponing spring training, the National Hockey League suspended their entire season; however, two months later, a 16-team playoff schedule was played after the end of a qualifying round.

The NFL season started as planned with protocols requiring daily COVID testing and wearing masks by coaching staff.

In a week in late December, the coronavirus knocked down 21 players from their scheduled games with positive tests.

Round 3

COVID came off the bench rocking again and with a strong right-footed shot, dropping to the floor the NCAA March Madness men’s and women’s basketball competitions. This was the first time tournaments had not been played since men started in 1939 and women started in 1982. For college basketball fans across the country, Mars Madness had become Mars Sadness.

Round 4

On March 13, the two spring rites were sent to the canvas by the virus. The annual Masters Golf Tournament was postponed and scheduled for November, and the Kentucky Derby, the first game in the Triple Crown equestrian series, was rescheduled from May to September.

Round 5

With combinations of uppercuts and kicks, COVID-19 won by TKO in its bouts against all local colleges and high schools last spring. The entire Ivy League spring sports schedule was postponed. On March 12, Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour announced, There will be no organized sports during the spring semester and then the Big Ten canceled all remaining winter sports events as well as his entire spring schedule.

Wayne Sebastianelli, Penn State football team physician, reported in September 2020 during a State College School Board of Directors meeting that Big Ten cardiac scans of athletes who contracted COVID-19 showed 30 to 35 percent of their heart muscles showed symptoms of myocarditis, an inflammation that can cause irregular heartbeats.

Round 6

The PIAA 2020 swimming and basketball tournaments went from late to canceled.

As of May 2020, there was still hope that high schools could fight COVID-19 and their spring seasons would be played.

It could be a simple sport being canceled, said Amy Scheuneman, a spokeswoman for the PIAA. Id say all options are on the table until removed.

On April 9, Wolf removed all options. He closed all schools in a precautionary measure for health and safety across the country and ended all high school spring sports.

Round 7

In August 2020, Govi ​​i Pa. Tom Wolf recommended that all high school sports in Pennsylvania be canceled. A week later, the PIAA decided to delay the season instead of canceling it.

Round 8

Schools returned to the ring again in the fall. The war plan was to restrict fan attendance at home and not allow any visiting fans. All present were required to wear face masks. Athletes had to practice social distancing. The locker rooms were out of bounds.

Tamaqua announced that the football season would continue without the cheerleaders and their marching warning band.

It was a bowel movement, said the band’s parent Rebecca Kowalski. I just started to cry.

The planned merger between the Schuylkill League and the Colonial League in football was postponed for another year. Area football teams played unbalanced and shortened schedules in stadiums near empty.

Round 9

The sports world continues its fight against COVID-19 with a strong defense strategy, using strict safety protocols and CDC guidelines.

The NBA and NHL used bubbles and pods to finally end their suspended 2019-20 seasons.

MLB finished a regular 60-game short season and crowned a World Series champion.

Despite 262 players and 464 other personnel testing positively, the NFL was able to complete an entire regular season, playoffs and Super Bowl.

In high school basketball games and wrestling matches, players wear masks and fan attendance is limited. A full regular schedule is over and the following season is in full swing for winter sports teams and athletes.

Round 10

The sports world continues the counter-strike against COVID-19. Major League Baseball will have a full season schedule and will allow limited attendance of fans. The NBA is playing a 72-game season, less than its standard 82-game season, while the NHL is in the middle of a 56-game campaign rather than 82.

The PIAA announced that all high school spring sports will continue as planned. Baseball, softball and athletics athletes will compete without wearing face masks. Social distancing will still apply.

And the winner is?

The weak sports world has recovered from the canvas and supported COVID-19, the undefeated heavyweight champion, in the corner of the ring. Games continue to play and athletes, with a renewed determination, are prepared to knock out the virus and claim their right to compete in arenas and arenas everywhere.

Masks were the new normal during the PIAA winter sports season. In the photo above, girls basketball players Jim Thorpe, from left, Skyler Searfoss, Olivia Smelas and Leah Snisky, are shown during a break in Thursday’s 114A County title game. ANTONI GETZ / SPECIAL P THERE NEWS OF TIMES