



UNITED NATIONS (AP) The UN Security Council on Friday called on troops with troops and mercenaries in Libya to withdraw them without delay as required by the ceasefire agreement between the two countries' warring parties. A presidential statement adopted by all 15 council members welcomed a major step after the October vote by the House of Representatives vote approving the newly appointed interim government tasked with leading the country to elections on December 24th. The most powerful UN body called on all Libyan parties to ensure a smooth handover of the interim government of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah. Oil-rich Libya plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 ousted longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi and split the country between a UN-backed government in Tripoli and rival authorities based in the east, each backed by a group of local militias as well as regional and foreign powers. In April 2019, Hifter and his forces, backed by Egypt and the UAE, launched an offensive to try and capture Tripoli. His campaign collapsed as Turkey stepped up its military support for the UN-backed government with hundreds of troops and thousands of Syrian mercenaries. The October ceasefire agreement called for the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries within three months and the adherence to a UN arms embargo, provisions which have not been met. In January, the United States called on Russia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to immediately suspend their military intervention. Russia's UN mission at the time said there were no military personnel on Libyan soil, but did not rule out the possibility of mercenaries. Last year, UN experts said the Wagner Group, a Russian private security company, had secured 800 to 1,200 Hifter mercenaries. There are thousands of mercenaries in Libya as well from Syria, Sudan and Chad, according to Security Council diplomats. The presidential statement also requires full compliance with the arms embargo, which has been repeatedly violated, according to experts. An advanced UN team is in Libya as the first step in sending international observers under a UN umbrella to observe the ceasefire. He is expected to return next week. The Security Council underscored the importance of a credible and effective Libyan-led monitoring mechanism under the auspices of the United Nations. Council members said they look forward to receiving proposals from Secretary-General Antonio Guterres once the advanced team returns to its duties and rank. " The council statement called on the interim government to make preparations for the December presidential and parliamentary elections, including arrangements to ensure full, equal and meaningful participation of women. He also called on the interim government to prioritize the implementation of the October ceasefire agreement, improve the provision of services to the Libyan people, launch a comprehensive process of national reconciliation and adhere to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians. . Looking ahead, the council said plans are needed to disarm, demobilize and reintegrate armed groups, reform the security sector and create a comprehensive, civilian-led security architecture for Libya as a whole. A presidential statement is a step down from a Security Council resolution and becomes part of its official record.







