International
Brazil is shunned as a covid spreader by nervous neighbors
For the rest of Latin America, Brazil has always been a nation away – a huge Portuguese-speaking powerhouse and trends with sexy beaches and fascinating music. These days, it’s something completely different: a proliferation of coyotesthreat quickly becoming a kind of regional leper colony.
Leading the world in daily deaths and the source of a disturbing Amazonian variant that is more contagious and perhaps deadly, Brazil is a cause of deep anxiety for world health officials and its neighbors, who are closing their gates.
Peru has closed flights to and from the country, Uruguay is sending additional doses of vaccines to its border cities, and Chile is now sending anyone arriving from Brazil to special quarantine hotels. Colombia has not only banned flights in and out of Brazil, but also to its border town of Leticia, blocking hundreds of tourists since the end of January.
“She feels like a bar without bars, ”said Gladys Cuellar, who with her husband Antonio owns Gava Amazonas, a fast food restaurant in Leticia.
A city of 50,000, Leticia had a death toll last year almost three times higher than the national average. He lives from tourism and most of his food and supplies come from Brazil and Peru.
“Decisions are a difficult decision to make,” said Julian Fernandez, director of epidemiology at Colombia’s health ministry. shutdown. While it is virtually impossible to stop the spread of the Brazilian species in the most populous interior of Colombia, “we are trying to reduce the volume and speed with which it enters, to give us time to advance vaccines.”
With a population of 50 million, Colombia has administered only about 600,000 doses. It is paying particular attention to its Amazon belt near Brazil, offering shots to anyone over the age of 18 in urban areas. In the rest of the country, apart from health workers, only people over 80 are getting their first stroke.
Global health officials have expressed deep concern over the danger posed by the region from Brazil while 17 countries have prohibited entrances from it.
Read: Brazil overtakes India for World’s Second Highest Covid Case
The first week of March marked the worst days of the pandemic still in the country, with more than 420,000 new cases and 10,000 deaths. Home to less than 3% of the world’s population, it accounts for about 10% of Covid cases and deaths.
Vaccines are moving slowly. While some governors and mayors have imposed police bans and in rare cases severe blockades, interstate travel remains fluid and international airports open. Even in countries with stricter restrictions, enforcement is rare.
His president Jair Bolsonaro has long insisted that much attention is paid to the virus, that masks and distancing are for “sisters”, and life must go on.
“We are very concerned about Brazil,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head ofWorld Health Organization. “And for Brazil’s neighbors – almost all of Latin America. This means if Brazil is not serious, it will continue to affect the entire neighborhood there and beyond. So this is not just about Brazil. ”
Uruguay, which closed its international borders early in the pandemic, stepped up patrols along its dry border with Brazil 620 miles last year. He sent additional doses from her first shipment of 192,000 Coronavac shots to those cities. The lack of a strong border separating its largest border town Rivera from its Brazilian sister city, Santana do Livramento, has led to new cases there in the highest places in the past week due to the influx of residents and day buyers .
“Our main problem today is undoubtedly what is happening in Brazil,” Rivera Provincial Deputy Governor Jose Mazzoni said by telephone.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said this month that 10 cases of Brazilian tension had been uncovered and “we have to wait for the broadcast channels”.
Argentina is restricting flights from several countries, including Brazil.
And while Chile has not gone as far as Peru and Colombia, it is urging all travelers who have been to Brazil in the last 14 days to go to a “sanitary residence” where they will take a Covid test. If it is positive, the person stays. If they are negative, they should do a 10 day quarantine at home.
In the coming days, Colombia will conduct a “humanitarian flight” that will fly stranded tourists to Leticia back to Bogota.
Meanwhile Gladys – the owner of the restaurant in Leticia – is waiting to be vaccinated.
“We are like Columbia laboratory mice,” she said. “We have been isolated and now we will see how things go with the Brazilian type.”
– With the help of Ken Parks, Patricia Laya, Matthew Malinowski, Julia Leite and Carolina Millan
