International
Russian police arrest about 200 people, including key opposition figures, at the Moscow summit
Russian police arrested about 200 people, including several prominent opposition figures, at a meeting of independent and opposition politicians in Moscow on Saturday, the interior ministry said.
The bans come amid a crackdown on anti-Kremlin sentiment following the arrest and imprisonment of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who returned to Russia in January after recovering from a nerve agent poisoning in Siberia.
The Moscow Forum, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, was a gathering of municipal deputies from across the country, Andrei Pivovarov, the event’s organizer and executive director of Open Russia, a Britain-based group founded by the former tycoon of oil in exile and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, told the Echo Moskvy radio station.
As the forum began, police entered the building and began stopping attendees and escorting them to police vans waiting outside, video footage from TV Rain and Russian news agencies showed.
The Moscow branch of Russia’s interior ministry said about 200 people had been arrested and that an investigation was under way.
Police said the detainees were not following proper anti-coronavirus health measures although footage showed most of them had masks. They said some of those who attended the forum had links to an “undesirable organization”.
“A significant proportion of the participants did not have personal protective equipment,” police said. “Members of an organization whose activities are considered undesirable on Russian territory were among the participants.”
OVD-Info, which monitors the detention of protesters and political activists, put the number of detainees at more than 170.
“The end of the short forum was very symbolic: deputies in police vans and masked policemen twisting people’s arms,” wrote one detainee, opposition politician Ilya Yashin on Facebook.
“But no one promised us freedom on a silver plate. Russia will still be free.”
Vladimir Kara-Murza, vice president of the Free Russia Foundation, a Washington-based nonprofit, shared a photo from inside a police van after his arrest.
TV Rain said Yevgeny Roizman, former Yekaterinburg mayor and Moscow city councilor Julia Galyamina were also arrested.
Open Russia is one of more than 30 groups that Moscow has labeled as undesirable and banned under a law passed in 2015.
This story has been published by a wire agency source with no changes to the text. Only the title has been changed.
