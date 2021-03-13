International
IOC says it is not a ‘super world government’ as calls rise for boycott of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has called on the body to commit to greater global “solidarity” and prepare for the “new world” after the coronavirus, while criticizing those living in their “echo room” .
Main points:
- The IOC has adopted 15 recommendations to protect the Games from the future
- Bach says IOC is taking human rights issues “very seriously”
- Calls remain for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics to be boycotted
Bach was speaking this morning (AEDT) following the close of the IOC 137th Session, which unanimously adopted 15 recommendations to protect the future from the Games, with one of them praying the IOC to strengthen its support for refugees and people displaced.
As IOC members debated the recommendations before accepting them all without change, representatives from the No Beijing 2022 campaign, including human rights activists from Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong were calling for “athletes and leaders” to boycott The February Winter Olympics in the Chinese capital due to growing human rights abuses in the country.
Hong Kong activist Frances Hui said Jo Beijing 2022 activists were told by some IOC officials at a meeting last October that it was a “complicated” and “complex” issue.
“Is it difficult to understand the fact that China is reducing human rights and practicing genocide? No,” she said.
“It should not be complicated if you really listen to us.”
Loading
World Congress spokesman Uyghur Zumretay Arkin said the IOC continued to “hide behind political neutrality when it comes to China”.
“They kept telling us that the IOC’s mission was to create a better world, a world with absolutely no discrimination based on race, religion, gender, sexual orientation,” she said.
“A better world for us means a free and democratic world where there are no camps, no forced labor factories, no cultural and religious oppression, no arbitrary arrests, no police brutality. [It] meant no labor camps, genocide, police brutality.
“A better world is a world without genocide.”
Chinese human rights lawyer Teng Biao, a former lecturer at China University of Political Science and Law, said that “the IOC has consistently assured the world that the 2008 Beijing Olympics would bring more openness to China.”
“The Chinese government made official promises to improve press freedom, the rule of law and human rights,” Dr Biao said.
“What happened is not only that the Chinese government violated human rights during the Beijing Olympics, but also because of it.
“I myself was stopped from the forbidden lesson of traveling and kidnapped by the Chinese secret police and tortured.
Human rights defenders claim questions such as those guarantees China had given regarding the safety of athletes and others participating in the Games have remained unanswered.
Bach, answering questions about China’s human rights situation, said the IOC was taking it “very seriously”.
“It means with everything to do with the Olympics their human rights and labor rights, and the others will be part of the host city contract and for that we are working very closely with the organizing committee,” he said.
“We are also monitoring closely. This includes supply chains, labor rights and freedom of the press and many other issues.”
Bach said the Olympic movement can only function within its field.
“We are not a super world government where the IOC can resolve or even address issues on which not the UN Security Council, no G7, no G20 has a solution,” he said.
“This is the task of politics.”
Tibet Advocacy Coalition spokeswoman Gloria Montgomery said the IOC had previously informed its organization “so far nothing is telling us what was promised in 2015 will not be delivered in 2022”.
“So we asked, ‘what was promised?’ What insurance did China agree to? She said.
“We mentioned that there was no public register of these insurances which makes it difficult for China to take responsibility.
The recommendations adopted unanimously at the IOC session were:
- Strengthen the uniqueness and universality of the Olympic Games
- Promoting sustainable Olympics
- Strengthen the rights and responsibilities of athletes
- Continue to attract the best athletes
- Further strengthen safe sport and clean athlete protection
- Improve and promote the “Road to the Olympics”
- Coordinate sports calendar harmonization
- Increase digital engagement with people
- Encourage the development of virtual sports and further engage with video game communities
- Strengthen the role of sport as an important enabler of the UN Sustainable Development Goals
- Strengthen support for refugees and displaced populations
- Reach beyond the Olympic community
- Continue to lead by example in corporate citizenship
- Strengthen the Olympic Movement through good governance
- Innovate revenue generation models
