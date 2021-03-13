Rishi Sunak says office workers are unlikely to return fully after the Covid pandemic

RISHI Sunak has said that office workers are unlikely to fully return after the pandemic.

The chancellor thinks the crowded offices will be a thing of the past – with fears of repercussions for thousands of businesses.

3 Rishi Sunak has said that office workers are unlikely to fully return after Covid Credit: Getty Images – Getty

He said working from home was the “big unknown” that had emerged from last year that had “major implications” for the economy.

Cafes and railroad companies have taken a hit thanks to regular commuters choosing to work from home just one day a week, which means 20 per cent fewer feet, he added.

And buyers are turning away from high-end retailers in favor of online giants like Amazon.

Mr Sunak said this “existing trend” was likely to be irreversible, as it was “accelerated” by repeated blockages.

The 40-year-old also said a full return to work “probably will not happen”, with staff likely to try hybrid or flexible work and “hot work” at local centers.

Speaking of Politico, he mentioned the establishment of “neighborhood” service offices emerging across New York.

These common spaces are created for workers who want to work more in the country but operate in a more professional environment away from home.

3 The chancellor said working from home has had “major implications” for the economy Credit: AFP – Getty

It comes just weeks after Boris Johnson dropped claims that workers would be happy to do business on Zoom calls once the pandemic is over.

The prime minister argued that staff would like to return to office soon “for a few short months”.

He said the British would be “willingly consumed” to return to face-to-face meetings and jump on passenger trains when the nation reopens.

Addressing a Railway Industry conference he said: “I know some people can imagine that all conferences from now on will be like these – held on Zoom, Teams or whatever you have.

“And we have to prepare for a new era in which people do not move and do things at a distance and they do not travel anymore.

“But I want you to know that I do not believe it, not even for a moment, because in a few short months, if everything goes according to plan, we in the UK will reopen our economy.

“And then, believe me, the British population will be consumed once again by their desire for a genuine face-to-face meeting, which makes all the difference in the deal, regardless of seeing our loved ones go on vacation or whatever.

3 But Boris Johnson has said he thinks the British will be “willingly consumed” to return to face-to-face meetings. Credit: Getty – Contributor

Mr Johnson has also insisted that city centers and highways will return and be “filled to the brim with life and excitement again”.

And Mr. Sunak has shared the Prime Minister’s desire to see city centers return to full health after the crisis.

He said offices are a “good and positive thing” for “team building”, “society” and spontaneity “.

But he added: “Will it come back exactly the same way? Probably not.

“Even small changes have quite big implications, whether for the economy of the passenger railroad, or a café that is used to servicing passengers.

“If people work one day a week on average at home, and everyone does it, that’s 20 percent less travel traffic which is not a small impact.”

And discussing the use of shared office space, he said: “There’s a new thing growing in New York, it was in Brooklyn, a new business model of serviced but neighborhood offices, and very small , so it’s for people who are, they’re not making the trip inside, but they do not want to work from home when they are doing their day at home.

“So it’s another hot job of the neighborhood service office, so you can leave your home, do some kind of essential work in your neighborhood, rather than take a trip to work what kind of an interesting model and see if that thing grows. “

The “work from home” order is likely to stay in place until June 21 while the Cabinet Office maintains a summary of the rules of social distancing.

They will also look at how people will be able to get back to work safely.