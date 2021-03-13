Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered his take on Tuesday in a recent Supreme Court ruling urging the government to recognize the Conservative Reform and Conversions carried out in Israel: This could lead to overcoming the country with false Jewish conversions from Africa.

Netanyahu’s statement, made in one interview with Jerusalem Post reporter Lahav Kharkov, came about a week later court decision resurfaced a battle over Jewish conversion between liberal Israelis and ultra-orthodox, or ultra-orthodox allies.

Those allies do not want non-Orthodox leaders to have control over who is known as a Jew in Israel; Israeli liberal activists say change is much needed. The Supreme Court ruling, while applauded by non-Orthodox leaders in Israel and around the world, is narrow in scope: Applies only to Jews who have been converted under non-Orthodox care within the borders of Israel, which includes a small number of people. Still, politicians and Charedi leaders have culminating against him, with a Charedi party implying in a campaign advertisement that the Reform movement would turn dogs into Judaism.

Receive the Daily Jewish News Edition by email and never miss our top stories Sign up for free

Resistance to the pigeons in power with another political issue on the hot button in Israel: the status of African asylum seekers in Israel, a population of approximately 30,000.

A Charedi party, Shas, posted a Facebook post last week appearing to feature African asylum seekers. Post claimed without evidence that thousands of infiltrators and foreign workers would become Jews through the conversion of the Reformation.

Netanyahu echoed that claim on Tuesday. He suggested the court ruling could allow African asylum seekers to benefit from the Israel Return Act, which grants automatic citizenship to any Jew who applies.

The real question we have is [how] to prevent fake conversions that could enter the country, he said in the interview, which was broadcast by the Tel Aviv International Salon. You know, a lot of people want to come to Israel. In fact, I put up a fence, they call it a wall, but I prevented the crossing of Israel, which is the only first world country where you can walk from Africa. We would already have a million illegal migrants from Africa here, and the Jewish state would have collapsed.

Netanyahu was referring to it building a fence a few years ago along the southern border of Israel, which essentially stopped an influx of tens of thousands of African asylum seekers who had arrived in Israel in previous years.

There is no evidence that any significant number of non-Jewish Africans living in Israel have sought to convert to Judaism or have attempted to gain citizenship through conversion. On Sunday, Rabbi Gilad Kariv, a Reform leader running for the Israeli parliament with the Labor Party, wrote on Facebook that the Conservative and Reform movements in Israel convert only those who have residence status. No labor migrants. Not asylum seekers. Not tourists.

But when Kharkov asked Netanyahu if he was concerned about the possibility of Africans coming to Israel and returning to gain citizenship, he said, Not only from there, you can get it from all over the world.

We can solve the problem of conversion for all streams and all denominations in Judaism, but we must also protect Israel’s borders from being exceeded, he said. And I think we can find a balance between the two.

Netanyahu also said that non-Orthodox Jews from outside Israel were welcome to immigrate.

asylum seekers, mostly from Eritrea and Sudan, say they were fleeing war and repressive regimes and seeking a safe haven in Israel. The Netanyahu government, however, has claimed that they are economic migrants who came to Israel looking for work. The government has refused to recognize the vast majority of them as refugees and officially refers to them as infiltrators. She has sought to deport or incite them to leave the country voluntarily.

For years, Israel sent thousands of African asylum seekers to live in a detention camp on the Egyptian border. Israeli closed the camp in 2018